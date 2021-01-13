Charité virologists are currently having samples with positive Sars-Cov-2 results tested again – to find traces of the English and South African mutations. The aim is to determine how widespread these virus variants are in Berlin.

Soon, it was said from the state’s own university clinic, masses of positive samples will be tested in the “Labor Berlin” for the English and South African variants. “We first check representative samples for the mutations,” Charité boss Heyo Kroemer told Tagesspiegel. “We’ll soon be doing this type of test as a matter of routine.”

Labor Berlin, which is located on the Charité Virchow campus in Wedding, is a joint subsidiary with the Berlin Vivantes hospitals. Thousands of samples are tested there every day, several hundred of them positive for the coronavirus.

The Charité announced that they wanted to get “a continuous overview of the occurrence of Sars-Cov-2 mutations”. “At the moment the focus is on variant B.1.1.7, which is widespread in England, and the mutation B.1.351 found in South Africa. Both variants carry mutations in the main surface protein that attaches to the human receptor. This could make it easier for the virus to access the cells and make it potentially more contagious. “

If the laboratory doctors determined a quota of known mutations, it could be deduced whether the mutated variants spread more efficiently than other viruses. “The additional test provides a general overview and is only carried out after the actual PCR test results have been transmitted quickly,” write the Charité experts.

In Germany, mutated Sars-Cov-2 variants were only discovered a few days ago. The so-called gene sequence data, which comes from the analysis of suitable positive tests, provides information about mutations in coronaviruses.

In Germany these are collected by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). The RKI also evaluates data from laboratories in dozens of countries that have joined the Global Initiative for Sharing All Influenza Data (Gisaid). After criticism from doctors and the opposition, the federal government recently announced that it would intensify its efforts.