Berlin virologists want to determine how common the new corona mutations are. For this purpose, positive Sars-Cov-2 samples are to be tested en masse for traces of the English and South African corona variants from the end of this week.

At the moment, positive samples that have already been taken are being checked for the new mutations. The Berlin Charité announced on Wednesday that they wanted to have “a continuous overview of the occurrence of mutations”. The aim is to determine how large the proportion of mutations is in the new infections in Berlin – and whether the variants “spread more efficiently compared to other viruses”.

Charité boss Heyo Kroemer told the Tagesspiegel: “We first check representative samples for the mutations. We want to carry out this type of test as a matter of routine soon. “

The doctors at the state’s own university clinic rely on the “Labor Berlin”, a joint subsidiary with the Vivantes hospitals on the Charité Virchow campus in Wedding. Thousands of samples are tested there every day, several hundred of them positive for the coronavirus. Because of the large number, it is said among doctors, a reliable overview can actually be obtained.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The Charité announced that they wanted to get “a continuous overview of the occurrence of Sars-Cov-2 mutations”. “At the moment the focus is on variant B.1.1.7, which is widespread in England, and the mutation B.1.351 found in South Africa. Both variants carry mutations in the main surface protein that attaches to the human receptor. This could make it easier for the virus to access the cells and make it potentially more contagious. “

In England, Ireland and South Africa, mutations have recently led to a rapid increase in infections and an overload of the health system. In Germany, mutated Sars-Cov-2 variants were only discovered a few days ago. The so-called gene sequence data, which comes from the analysis of suitable positive tests, provides information about mutations in coronaviruses.

In Germany these are collected by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). The RKI also evaluates data from laboratories in dozens of countries that have joined the Global Initiative for Sharing All Influenza Data (Gisaid). After criticism from doctors and the opposition, the federal government recently announced that it would intensify its efforts.