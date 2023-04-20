More than 80 people were killed and hundreds injured in a stampede that broke out in the Yemeni capital during a charity distribution of money, the Houthi rebel authorities who control part of the country told AFP on Thursday.

At least “85 people were killed and more than 322 injured” in the stampede in the Bab al Yemen district of the capital Sanaa, a Houthi security official said. “There are women and children among the dead”he told AFP on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the press.

This is what Yemen looks like due to the terrorist attacks. (Reference image)

A medical source confirmed the balance. An AFP correspondent in the Houthi-controlled capital said that the incident took place inside a school where aid was being distributed.

The security forces were deployed at the scene of the event and prevented the passage of people who were approaching to find their relatives.

The deceased and injured were taken to nearby hospitals and the people responsible for the charity distribution were taken into police custody, the Interior Ministry said in a statement carried by the Houthi news agency, Saba.

The authorities requested an investigation of the facts. The ministry did not offer an exact balance but noted that “dozens of people died due to a stampede during a random distribution of money by some merchants.”

Videos on social networks show numerous corpses lying on the ground and people crying out around them. AFP was unable to independently verify the authenticity of these recordings.

Widespread poverty:

The tragedy occurs days before the Feast of the End of the Muslim Fast in a country hit by other ills such as war or poverty.

Yemen, the poorest country on the Arabian Peninsula, has been in a civil war since 2014, when Iranian-backed Houthi rebels seized the capital. A year later, a Saudi-led coalition intervened in the conflict to back the internationally recognized government.

Fighting has dropped significantly since the UN managed to hammer out a six-month truce last year. This expired in October but relative calm has remained in the country.

However, the long conflict has led to what the UN describes as one of the worst humanitarian tragedies. More than two thirds of its population lives below the poverty line, according to the UN, even government employees in rebel areas have not received their civil servant salaries for years.

In addition, 21.7 million people, which is equivalent to two thirds of the population, need humanitarian assistance this year, according to the United Nations. This tragedy dulls the excitement sparked by a massive prisoner swap between the warring parties that freed 900 people over the weekend.

