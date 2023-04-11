Although mobile phones Today’s batteries have large capacity, sometimes we need a little more charge in specific situations. In the absence of a charger portable, many people choose to use the cargo ports available in public places such as coffee shops, airports or trains. However, this can be dangerous, as the FBI has warned that these ports They can be used by cybercriminals to install malicious code and steal information from users. mobile devicesin a phenomenon known as juice jacking. Although it has been pointed out that the devices Android are more vulnerable, devices iphone and iPad They are not exempt from this risk either.

The Denver FBI has published a warning on its official Twitter account to avoid the use of charging stations free in public places such as airports, hotels or shopping malls. Instead, it is recommended to find an electrical outlet and use our own cables and chargers to load our mobile devices. This recommendation is due to the discovery of malicious accessories that steal information from smartphones and computers. if you have a iphone, it is important to pay attention when connecting to a public charging point, as it will probably ask you to confirm whether you want to trust the device you just connected. If you press “No”, you will protect your data from anyone who may be on the other side of the port. In addition, the FBI also advises caution when using connections public Wi-Fias they are a common method of stealing confidential information, such as photos or banking information.

Via: hypertextual