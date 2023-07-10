Taking the perfect photo on a rooftop on the Gran Vía is a reason for envy on the networks. A couple enters with cameras in hand, ready to give it their all at the top of the RIU Hotel, on a 27th floor 100 meters above the ground. The price varies in a matter of a minute. Until 4:59 p.m. it costs five euros, from then on, 10. The couple with the cameras is outraged and asks to pay only five per head: “We are glued to the hour,” they recriminate. Moments later, his worries are different. Why is there no queue, if there is always? Could it be that it is very cloudy? Is it worth paying so much to go up like this? They hesitate, but in the end they decide to pay the 20 euros. After all, they are already there. His bet is that the weather improves and the photos on the glass walkway are worthy of Instagram. The perfect addition, the glass of gin tonic in hand, it would cost them 16 euros more per head. Everything is for the blessed I like it, that every year are more expensive on Madrid’s rooftops.

Near the sky of Madrid there are no popular prices. In fact, the gin tonic standard costs 19% more on the rooftops overlooking the Gran Vía than in 2019, when EL PAÍS made a first route along that street to take note of the offer of this popular drink. Since then, we have carried out an annual review of the evolution of this experience, which gives an idea of ​​the inflation in the most select leisure plans in the city. According to the index gin tonic 2023, the average price has gone from 11.94 euros to 13.66 euros if you opt for the gin and tonics cheaper on the menu, such as Beefeater, Tanqueray or Larios. The client premium he pays an average of 17.3 for brands like Monkey 47 or Hendrick’s.

From Plaza España to the Palacio de Cibeles, along Madrid’s Gran Vía there are 26 rooftops. They all boast of having one of the best views of the city. In the last four years, eight more have appeared, which have increased the offer. Among them is that of the Hotel RIU, which in 2021 changed the model when it began to charge its clients just for going up. This occurred when they realized that most people did not want to consume, but rather take the photo for their social network. In the last year, other rooftops such as the Pestana CR7, the Cristiano Ronaldo hotel, and the Santo Domingo hotel, in the square of the same name, have decided to charge five euros to go up. This has greatly increased the price of the plan of the gin tonic with views.

The last to open its doors has been the Penthouse rooftop [ático en inglés], which he did six months ago on the top floor of the WOW Shopping Center, which is located in the old Hotel Roma. The rooftop is known because on its roof is the emblematic bronze Wolf of Rome that returned to the Madrid artery in 2021. Penthouse has become one of the trendy rooftops this summer.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The ‘gin and tonic’ route with views

Several clients enjoy the terrace of the RIU Hotel, in Gran Via, Madrid. INMA FLOWERS

Four years ago, it would have been possible to take a gin tonic in height for only seven euros. She was for a time on the terrace of the Generator, where they now charge 11 euros for that combo. “We have had to raise the prices of food and beer. Our terrace does not have the best views, but we have the best atmosphere. People repeat a lot,” says a hotel spokesperson.

Currently, the cheapest alternative is provided by a terrace located on the ninth floor of El Corte Inglés in Callao: its most affordable gin and tonics cost nine euros and you don’t have to pay to go up. The most expensive of all is the 27th floor of the RIU and opting for the most exclusive brands raises the bill to 26 euros. (10 for the non-redeemable ticket and 16 for the drink).

The terrace of the Hotel VP Plaza España, Ginkgo, is also among the most expensive. Climbing on weekends went from costing six to eight euros in the last year. The overcrowding and the fact that some rooftops are so close to others were two factors for the price to rise. They are not interested in people who only access to take photos and they are in charge of making it clear. On the contrary, they seek to sell an experience with shows live and signature cocktails.

RIU, however, knows that its target audience is tourists looking to take photos with its 360 views: everyone plays their game. On the roof, on the 27th floor, people queue for more than half an hour to pose on a transparent catwalk, which has been cataloged on social networks as one of the most photographed places in Madrid.

Views from the Hotel Emperador, which has a pool on its terrace, in Madrid. Emperor Hotel

Two years ago, the Hotel Emperador, at number 53 Gran Vía, began charging to go up to its roof, and although the ticket includes a beer, they justify the movement in the demand presented by the hotel. It should be clarified that this rooftop, which has one of the most emblematic pools in the capital, has not increased the prices of its cocktails in the last three years.

The same thing happens in places like The Principal, very close to the Banco de España metro stop, which, although it has one of the most expensive prices, 16 for a standard drink, does not charge to go up. His views are also famous for appearing in series such as Elite, and his business is known for hosting stars like singer Bruno Mars. In the competition to reach the Madrid sky first, the number of floors is not everything.

Hoteliers have a bittersweet feeling after the pandemic. They are not full, and very few rooftops have the luxury of having the queues of RIU or Picalartos, at 21 Gran Vía. “Business is going well, but we see less movement,” says the head of the bar, Javier Barra, from Ginkgo terrace.

The director of the Hyatt hotel, Jesús Romero, points out that “the evolution of the terrace in the last year has been very positive” and adds that since last year they recovered demand “after the din of the pandemic” thanks to the expansion that they did and that “has allowed them to use the terrace also in winter”.

Others like the Dear Hotel, at number 81, do not accept that people book just to have a gin tonic. Also, they ask for a guarantee card to reserve a table with a view. Their gin and tonics They cost between 11 and 16 euros. Of course, they do not charge to upload.

The hotels on the Gran Vía that still do not have a roof terrace can be counted on the fingers of one hand. The Madrid Plaza España hotel and the Madrid Centro Hotel are an exception in an ultra-competitive market where hotels hire more and more external companies specializing in roof terraces so that theirs is the most famous. The Azotea group, led by Picalagartos and the Círculo de Bellas Artes, is clearly recognized for its good taste when it comes to designing spaces with views of the city. In charge of his cocktail bar is Luca Anastasio.

The sky of Madrid is becoming more expensive

A Beefeater gin cocktail at the RIU hotel in Madrid. INMA FLOWERS

Anastasio recognizes that these two rooftops are aimed at a very different type of customer. Picalagartos focuses on people from Madrid between the ages of 30 and 50, while the Azotea del Círculo has a very heterogeneous public, since it receives many tourists, groups of friends and parents with children. Anastasio wants his rooftops to take each other’s favorite cocktail to another level. “We use a selection of our favorite distillates with a few touches of the best ingredients and the highest quality dried fruit. The offer is wide between gin and tonics, and you can always choose the one that best suits the taste of each palate”, he assures.

Despite the tireless efforts of the mojito, the drink that is most requested on the rooftops of the Gran Vía is the gin tonic, the hoteliers say. Although it costs the same as the youth transport pass.

The president of Hospitality in Spain, José Luis Yzuel, assures that all rooftops are very attractive products at this time. “More and more people are willing to pay a ticket. Although there are more roof terraces, the price has not fallen”.

Three cocktails available at El jardín de Diana, on Madrid’s Gran Vía. Hotel Hyatt

Remember that hotel roofs are a very profitable extra product. The restaurateurs are betting on raising the price of the entrance and not so much that of the drinks. “The more rooftops, the more people will be willing to pay the extra price for a bit of height that makes the air flow and alleviates the high temperatures of the Madrid summer”, he affirms.

Being so close to each other and having similar prices, their way of standing out has been to create a different personality. This can be seen in its decoration, the type of public, its music and even its schedule. And, although several of them belong to the same company, as is the case of Ella and Osadía, who are from the SmartRental group, they all have very different concepts. The same is true of the three Vincci Hotels, which are extraordinarily different from each other despite sharing a route.

The most shared video of the account of the micro-influencer of plans in Madrid My beautiful Madrid it’s a reel of the best terraces. It has more than 25,000 likes and has been saved more than 30,000 times since June 2022. “Videos on rooftops are sure to go viral. Everyone wants to know where the best ones are,” says the content creator, Andrés García. The fashion of rooftops neoyorkinos arrived in Madrid to stay. Whatever it takes.

subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.