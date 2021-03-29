Charging the perpetrator of the Vancouver Canadian “library attack”

The Canadian judiciary charged a 28-year-old man with murder, the day after he committed a white weapon attack in the city of Vancouver in western Canada, killing a woman and wounding six other people, according to what the police said.

The police said in a statement that the accused, who was arrested at the scene of the attack, is called Yannick Bandogo, without clarifying the possible motives for his attack or whether there was a relationship between him and his victims.

On Saturday, the police had said that the perpetrator of the attack had a precedent.

The police did not announce the name of the dead man, saying only that she was a young woman of about 20 years old.

She added that the accused underwent surgery to treat himself from wounds sustained during the attack, indicating that he is under arrest.

The attack, which took place on Saturday afternoon local time, in the vicinity and inside a municipal library in the relatively upscale Lin Valley neighborhood in the north of the city overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, shocked the length and breadth of the country.

CTV broadcasted a video tape that appeared to show the arrest of the attacker, who appeared to be stabbing himself in the leg before falling to the ground and being arrested by a number of police officers.

In addition to the dead woman, the attack resulted in the injury of six people with stab wounds of varying severity, and they were all taken to hospital for treatment, according to the police, who confirmed that the lives of the wounded were not in danger.

On Sunday, a number of bystanders placed bouquets of flowers in front of the library in honor of the dead and six wounded. Also, in the place where the police imposed a security cordon around it, a sign was raised with the words “Strong Lynn Valley” in the middle of it.

The police plan to hold a press conference on Monday to brief the residents on the progress of the investigation.