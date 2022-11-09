Doubts whether electric driving is the future? Don’t do that, because our politicians keep the tax on charging low.

Well, low…Everything costs money and everything costs a lot of money these days. Just pull your car through the car wash and you are 20 ekkermannen further. Not normal. Charging your electric car is no longer as cheap as it used to be. Fortunately, there is good news about this, the tax on charging will remain low for the time being.

Tax on charging

That is certainly the opinion of Member of Parliament Romke de Jong. He believes that choosing ‘for the climate’ should remain affordable. Remarkable statement, because if you chug in a petrol car you are against the climate? Well, never mind. Incidentally, several car brands are working with hydrogen. This is because they have doubts about whether a full switch to electric driving is possible, since the production of batteries costs a lot of energy (and raw materials). In addition, it is still impossible to generate all electricity green. If we all switch to an electrically powered car, then, for example, quite a few coal-fired power stations will have to burn extra.

From 1 January 2023, the reduced rate on energy tax will disappear. You would notice this immediately when charging your EV. To ensure that people continue to opt for an electric car in times of inflation, the reduced rate will be extended for two years. So you can still refuel relatively cheaply for the foreseeable future. When charging a battery of 50 kWh you ‘save’ 4.25 euros, because it saves 8.5 ct per kWh.

Amendment

The government did not come up with this idea itself. An amendment has been tabled in the House of Representatives to adopt this proposal. An amendment is an amendment to the document before you. This was discussed in the discussion of the Tax Plan 2023. All coalition parties agreed, so fortunately there was a majority.

