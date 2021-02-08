What costs can be expected for the installation?

According to ADAC, the costs for a wallbox are between 500 and 2,000 euros. “You can get a good wallbox for around 800 euros,” says expert Roman Suthold. The winner of an ADAC test from 2020 is called “Heidelberg Wallbox Home Eco” and costs only around 525 euros (the entire test results are available at adac.de/wallboxen). However, the installation should always be carried out by a specialist company. And that can be expensive, especially if wall openings are necessary. “The installation quickly costs 3,000 to 4,000 euros,” says Suthold.

Other funding programs may be more advantageous than the federal grant

The state of North Rhine-Westphalia, for example, subsidizes 50 percent of the cost of installing a wallbox, with a maximum of 1,000 euros per charging point. If it is an intelligent wallbox, up to 2,500 euros can flow. Costs for an advance consultation are also funded here, in contrast to the new federal government program. The ADAC in NRW and the Fachverband Elektro- und Informationstechnische Handwerke NRW offer ADAC members a free initial consultation with a certified electrical specialist for the private charging of e-vehicles (information is available at adac.de).

But it is not possible to take advantage of both federal funding and the state program. Interested parties must therefore choose the most advantageous option. Schleswig-Holstein also has its own funding programs

(schleswig-holstein.de) or Bavaria (energieatlas.bayern.de).

How does the application for wallbox funding work?

It is important to submit the application before the start of the project. To do this, a binding order for the charging station must be uploaded to the KfW grant portal or a delivery and service contract must be concluded if a specialist company is to be commissioned for all work. After the installation is complete, all invoices must be submitted. The purchase of green electricity must also be proven, for example, by means of a supply contract with the electricity supplier. Only then will the 900 euros be transferred. A list of eligible charging stations can be found here: kfw.de/440-ladestation.

Lower hurdles for charging stations for homeowners

Not only the financing of wallboxes is simplified. Since December 1, 2020, legal hurdles have also been removed. Owners of a condominium previously had to obtain the approval of the community of owners if they wanted to have a wallbox installed in a parking lot or in an underground car park. In some cases, even all owners who are affected by the installation had to agree. Even in the future, formally, 50 percent of the owners will still have to vote in favor. In fact, however, the applicant has the right to have the wallbox installed, explains Julia Wagner from the Haus & Grund Germany association. If the co-owners refused, “the apartment owner can go to court”. The other members of the homeowners association only have the right to have a say in the type of construction.

The applicant bears the costs for the installation. For this he is also entitled to the sole right of use. It could get a little more complicated if another apartment owner also wants to install a wallbox afterwards, according to the expert. In this case, if he uses an existing infrastructure, the person who paid for it must be adequately compensated. “That will certainly lead to difficulties in practice,” suspects Julia Wagner. There is also no clear regulation if the entire power grid of a house has to be expanded at a later date, for example because several wall boxes are to be built. “The question is whether all owners have to bear it, only the wallbox users or only those wallbox users who come later,” says the expert: “If in doubt, a court will decide at some point.

Wall boxes: Tenants can hardly be forbidden to install them

Even landlords hardly have any options to deny their tenants a wallbox. “Only if the landlord cannot be expected to install it can he forbid it,” says Julia Wagner. For example, a building’s monument protection could speak against it. The tenant also has to pay for the installation. And he could also be obliged to remove the wallbox afterwards. “He has to return the apartment as it was preserved. Unless he has agreed with the landlord that it can stay that way ”, says Julia Wagner.