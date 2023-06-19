What is the situation with the charging stations in the Netherlands?

The electric car is now well established for people who are allowed to choose a new car. In many cases, the employer is already trying to steer a little in the direction of EV, because as a company you want to be a bit social.

For us motorists, it is especially important to know whether you can do the same with an electric car as with a normal car. The number of charging points is therefore very important. So how many charging stations are there in our country?

National Charging Infrastructure Agenda

Well, we have the answer for you, because there are more than 500,000 charging points in the Netherlands. That reports nu.nl. These are all charging points together, i.e. all public charging points as well as semi-public charging points such as those in people’s homes.

The figures come from the National Charging Infrastructure Agenda, the NAL. This organization has only one goal in life: to count how many charging stations there are. The counter is now above half a million, 520,000 to be precise.

Estimate charging stations in the Netherlands

It is remarkable that this organization does have charging stations, but the majority is simply an estimate. It seems to be difficult to count home charging points. The estimate is that there are currently 385,000 charging places in people’s homes.

According to Volkshuis Vesting Nederland consult, we see that there are currently 8,046,000 homes in the Netherlands. That amounts to 1 charging point per 21 houses. That seems relatively high, especially in cities with a dense population.

Is it all hosanna? Well, no, not quite. In itself, things are going quite well in terms of scaling up the number of poles, but there are concerns about the electricity supply.

