There are currently about half a million charging stations in the Netherlands. Considerably more than there are electric cars in our country. The number of poles is often ahead of the number of EVs, simply because people have to drive more and more electrically. And whether you are developing a residential area or running a holiday home park: with a charging station you make people happy.

Charging stations are more dangerous

But it’s not all cake and egg, according to a message from blackberry. Charging stations are more dangerous than we thought in advance. And no, it’s not about spontaneous combustion or the neighbor’s dog urinating against it for a while. No, at BlackBerry they state that the charging stations are a popular target for cyber attacks.

This is a major risk for the electric cars at the poles, the electricity grid and the charging networks. There is of course a very simple explanation for this: the charging stations are connected to the electricity grid and the EVs are often connected to the internet. As a result, the combination is part of the IoT (Internet of Things) and is therefore apparently very susceptible to attacks.

Steal power!

Cybercrime is growing and the digital dudes have now put their claws in the charging stations. There are already examples of situations where hackers have used the charging network. They can – just to frustrate – switch off the power remotely. More worryingly, the hackers can also steal the power.

There are from the United Nations various standards and protocols that must be followed to guarantee the cybercrime of the charging stations. Think of software updates, emergency plans and keeping the systems separate as much as possible.

