New solutions also bring new problems. Then you have to wait for new solutions. In any case, today’s initial solution is the transition to electric cars. The problem that arose is charging station sticking. Is that such a big problem? Well, in 2018 it was the word of the year and it still occurs.

Charging station adhesive

Anyone who has lost what charging station adhesive is: it is not climate adhesive. So don’t think that the image above this article is a protest action by Wouter. No, it has remained at a charging station while your car is full. Especially if there are a limited number of charging places, sticking is extremely annoying for people who also want to charge. Charging station adhesive is allowed, so there is relatively little that can be done about it. Yet there is a solution thanks to a parking lot manager in Groningen.

Fine for charging station sticking

John Franke manages several parking lots in the city and notices that there are still a lot of charging station stickers. According to him, it sometimes happens that cars have been parked for days with a charging station plugged in. The solution is difficult according to but Franke has come up with something. His charging stations have a fine. When your car is full, you have to move it within half an hour. If not, you will be fined.

Franke has not yet handed out any fines, but is making people aware of his method against charging station sticking through flyers. From January 15, he really wants to fine people. It is therefore an action from an operator, there are no national rules yet. However, the charge point adhesive fine seems to be an excellent solution. And a great word of the year in 2023, so early on. (via RTV North)

