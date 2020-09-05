W.he uses many small electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets or headphones in the home and knows the problems associated with refueling their batteries. One is constantly looking for the right charger, fighting with other residents for the available sockets and getting annoyed about the tangled cables that arise on shelves and other storage areas around the chargers.

One solution can be to use a multiport USB charger. Such products with 40 or 60 watts only occupy a single socket and offer several USB outputs with different output powers and charging standards. A power port from the manufacturer Anker for 40 euros has four conventional USB ports and one with USB Type-C. The latter can be used to charge up to 30 watts, including a notebook if necessary. A maximum of five cables for five devices lead from the base unit, and if you want to hide the charger, you can purchase the Kvissle metal box from Ikea, which houses the charger inside and leads the connection cables to the outside via a cork lid. In this way the chaos of the strings is reduced a little.

Another possibility are charging stations, which are available in dozens of variations on Amazon, for example. They combine mechanical holder, charger and cable feed, sometimes one or two devices can be charged inductively and thus wirelessly. With its Airpower charging mat announced in 2017 for up to three devices, Apple wanted to do without cables completely. In March of last year it was said that the charging mat would not be on the market due to technical problems.



The price of 180 euros is too high.

We have now tried a station wagon that also primarily aims to appeal to friends of the Apple company. Hong Kong-based Pitaka sent us their Air Omni, a charging station for six devices. We knew Pitaka from his smartphone protective sleeves made of aramid, which we have been buying for every new smartphone for years. So it is hardly surprising that the charging station also has a surface made of this fiber composite, which is known under the brand name Kevlar. The Air Omni has the dimensions of a book (17 × 20.5 × 3 centimeters) and weighs 825 grams without the included 64 watt power supply. This external power supply comes with a jack socket.

The design of the Air Omni is interesting: you put your smartphone down at the front, which is inductively filled according to the Qi standard, with up to ten watts. The iPhone has to be modest with 7.5 watts, the restriction comes from Apple. A charging puck for the Apple Watch extends behind the smartphone at the push of a button, to do this you have to press the red button on the side. Folding the puck secures it when transporting the charging station. Unfortunately, the station does not fill toothbrushes with inductive charging. To the left of the clock there is another small induction field with which you can, for example, charge the Airpods or other earplugs in their case.

Pitaka put a lot of effort into the rear loading unit. Here you can unfold a support that can be folded away for transport, flexibly adjust the bracket and then optionally attach a tablet with a USB Type-C or Lightning connector. You can switch between the two connection types by pressing a button. Depending on the size of the tablet, the stability of the construction is a problem, as the tablet is only held by the charging port. Last, but not least, there are two more charging sockets on the right-hand side, you have to bring your own cables, one USB type A and one USB type C.

The station makes a good impression in practical use. It saves a lot of tangling up cables, but requires a certain amount of attention if you want to put Airpods, Apple Watch and smartphone in the right position at the same time. It’s a bit tight. The price of 180 euros is high, but the entire base unit is well made. The bulky power supply with a proprietary connector remains annoying.