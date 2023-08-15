The charging station-adhesive shared cars are a thorn in the side of residents. Oh well, if these are the problems in your life, your life is pretty chill, right?

Electric cars are a boon in many ways. The only drawback is that you have to refuel them regularly. More often than you have to do with a regular car. Fortunately, you have the advantage that you can charge wherever there is a plug. Most early adopters lived so large that they arranged a charging station for their Metsubisidie ​​with a subsidy.

However, there are also unfortunate people who work hard, but for whom a thirteen-under-one-hood is the maximum financially feasible. Then you have to make do with the posts that are outside and that is never ideal.

Charging station-adhesive shared cars

Especially if you live in the capital of this cool little country. This is now due to another new (fast growing) group of environmental apostles: the shared car users. Look, if you use a shared car that runs electrically, you are indeed doing well for the environment. We’re not going to argue with that today.

No, it’s about the antisocial behavior that these people show, reports that The Telegraph. They simply park the shared cars wherever there is a charging station and therefore also in residential areas. That happened over the weekend in a residential area in Amsterdam North. Or ‘North’ as ​​they say in Amsterdam (if it’s not Amsterdam, it’s irrelevant).

Complain

It turned out to be shared cars from Green Mobility. That is a company where you can rent shared cars. Super easy. You take a car, drive it where you want to go and at the end you have to put it on a pole somewhere. That’s it. But that’s okay, because those cars stay there for far too long. So long that the residents start to complain. So that must have been after 10 minutes or so.

But now it’s time for the much needed and now famous Techzle nuance. Is this a permanent problem now? Bwoah, the rise of electric driving will still show some growing pains (and therefore growing pains) for the time being. More importantly, it is mainly an incidental problem. Due to the cucumber time, we will of course inform you about it. In this case it was really a personal problem: normally the cars that are dumped everywhere are picked up by Green Mobility employees. Due to a shortage of personnel, it was not possible to remove all shared cars that stuck to the charging station in time. And byrr….

This article Charging station sticking shared cars is the latest irritation appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Charging #stationadhesive #shared #cars #latest #irritation