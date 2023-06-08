Charging an electric car can therefore be cheap or expensive. This is partly due to the charging rates per municipality.

Prices for energy are not the same everywhere. This is the case with fuel for the car. Gas is the most expensive on a major highway at an A-brand pump that serves freshly filled cakes. It is significantly cheaper with an unmanned pump afterwards. There are also differences when charging for electricity. We all already knew that.

Big differences in charging rates per municipality

Thanks to Independent now know a little more, because they have carried out a study commissioned by Eco-Movement. And guess what: the price to charge a car differs so much per municipality that it is sometimes twice as expensive! That can’t be the point, can it?

It is the most expensive to charge on Terschelling, while it is cheapest in the municipalities of Losser, Staphorst and West Maas en Waal. To give you an idea, in the cheapest municipalities you can charge for 0.25 euros per kWh, on the Frisian island it costs 0.6 euros per kWh. A quick calculation shows us that this can save 0.35 euros per kWh, more than twice as much.

Top 10 most expensive municipalities:

A few things stand out here. In any case, it is relatively expensive to charge in the north of the country. Two municipalities are located on a Wadden island (Texel and Terschelling). It is also striking that four municipalities in Utrecht are very expensive.

Local authority Province Price per kWh (average) 1 Terschelling Friesland €0.60 2 Utrecht Utrecht €0.59 3 Southwest Friesland Friesland €0.57 4 Woudenberg Utrecht €0.56 5 Neighborhood near Duurstude Utrecht €0.56 6 Borger-Odoorn Drenthe €0.53 7 Ems delta Groningen €0.52 8 De Bilt Utrecht €0.52 9 Texel North Holland €0.52 10 Blaricum North Holland €0.52

Top 10 cheapest municipalities:

It is noticeable here that it is best to start charging in Overijssel or Gelderland. The ten cheapest municipalities in terms of charging rates are all located in one of these two provinces.

Local authority Province Price per kWh (average) 1 Looser Overijssel €0.25 2 Staphorst Overijssel €0.25 3 West Maas and Waal Gelderland €0.25 4 Court of Twente Overijssel €0.26 5 Tiel Gelderland €0.26 6 Olst-Wijhe Overijssel €0.26 7 Westervoort Overijssel €0.26 8 Overbetween Overijssel €0.26 9 Maasdriel Overijssel €0.26 10 Rheden Overijssel €0.26

All prices apply to public charging stations. There is also a difference with their locations, of course. Charging is cheapest in a regular parking lot, and by far the most expensive in an underground parking garage.

Another thing that Independer gives is home charging. That is simply possible. Then you always leave with a full battery, not bad right? You have to be careful with that. There is now a price ceiling of € 0.40 per kWh.

However, that’s only up to 2,900 kWh of power. After that you will pay the regular rate. But especially if you live in a cheap province, it can therefore be worthwhile to charge at a public post. The You can read Independer’s complete analysis here!

