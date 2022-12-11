Whe who drives an electric car a lot over long distances rarely has a problem finding fast charging stations on the Autobahn in Germany. A lot has happened, there are now plenty of charging stations, and the number of electric cars is still so low that there are usually no bottlenecks or waiting times. But it doesn’t have to stay that way, the number of charging stations is currently not growing fast enough with the stock. Although charging infrastructure providers such as ENBW, the largest in Germany with more than 700 stations, send out reports almost every week that a new charging park has been opened somewhere, most recently near Rostock.

This is also urgently needed, because almost 14 percent of all new cars in Germany are currently purely electric, and the trend is rising. Incidentally, our direct neighbors in Austria, Switzerland and Denmark also have a two-digit rate of new registrations for battery-powered cars at this level. Great Britain and Ireland are also at this level, in France the rate is 10.9 percent and in Portugal 9.7 percent. Outliers are the Netherlands (18.3 percent), Sweden (26.5), distant Iceland (31.8) and Norway, which more than lives up to its self-chosen pioneering role. Far more than every second new car there is now a battery car.