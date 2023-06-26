Europe’s charging infrastructure is growing – but not as fast as the number of electric cars. Michael Hajesch and Marcus Groll, managing directors of Ionity, advocate mobilizing private capital in particular.

When will long-distance trips with an electric car be as comfortable as with a combustion engine? The more fast-charging parks there are on trunk roads, the more likely this is to be the case. Image: dpa

It’s been five and a half years since four German car manufacturers jointly founded a provider for fast-charging infrastructure. Today Ionity operates around 500 stations with 2400 charging stations. Wasn’t that faster?

Hajesch: Who in Europe was faster? Our network spans 24 countries and is growing with demand. If you think about where we started in 2017, a lot has been achieved. Today you can travel across Europe with an electric car and our network.

Groll: First of all, we wanted to set up the basic service with ultra-fast stations along the freeways. We reached the goal a year later, somewhat delayed by Corona. Now the next wave of expansion is underway.