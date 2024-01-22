112 euros for charging an EV during winter sports in Austria. What?

Electric driving is an expensive option to purchase: driving is often a lot cheaper compared to petrol or diesel. But one charging session is not the same as the other. In Austria you may be unpleasantly surprised if you charge your EV during your winter sports holiday. This happened to Autoblog reader Stefan.

Arrive at a gas station, see the advertised price and know what you have to pay when filling up the car. It's actually very simple. With an electric car it is slightly different. In addition to charging costs, you may also have to deal with so-called blocking costs. These are costs that a provider can charge if your battery is fully charged, but you do not move the electric car. You thus occupy a charging spot and costs will be charged for this.

If you use the Shell Recharge charging card, you may be confronted with a maximum of 12 euros in blocking costs in the Netherlands. This is in addition to the costs for your charging session. The costs are €0.05 per minute for a charging session longer than four hours.

Different rates apply abroad. And they can kill you! As a result, Autoblog reader Stefan was surprised by a hefty bill after charging his Tesla Model 3 during a winter sports holiday in Austria.

Almost 200 euros charging costs at one charging station

He charged his Tesla at a charging station in Viehhofen in Salzburg at a hotel. To be precise, this concerns the charging station at Glemmerstrasse 260, 5752 in Viehhofen. Charging at this 22 kW charging station with his Shell Recharge charging card was already very expensive at €0.71 kWh, but the blocking costs of €0.12 after 120 minutes were particularly expensive. If you put the car on the charger before you go to bed, it makes sense that you do not set the alarm to go off at 3:00 am to move the EV in the middle of the night.

The blocking costs do not take this into account. So the counter started running. Ultimately, the Autoblog reader paid no less than €112.01 for this very expensive charging session. Of this, €44 is for 62 kWh of electricity and €68 (!) were the blocking costs. Indeed, the cost of not moving the car is higher than the actual charging costs. The Tesla was at the charging station for 11 hours and 24 minutes.

The Autoblog reader used this charging station twice with his Shell Recharge charging card. His other charging session was also quite bad. €83.64 for 20.71 kWh. The battery was not completely empty, but it is still nice to leave the next morning with a 100% battery. That's €14.70 for electricity and almost €69 in blocking costs. The charging session was 11 hours and 32 minutes.

It is ridiculous, to say the least, that there is no reasonable limit on charging your EV with a Shell Recharge charging card abroad. For example, charging your electric car during winter sports is a very expensive joke. Nobody leaves their nest at night to move a fully charged EV. You can safely call the blocking costs unreasonable.

Check the conditions

Driving electric means – unfortunately – doing homework. That is certainly the case here. Check the conditions of your charging card and/or the relevant charging station to prevent charging during winter sports from being more expensive than the holiday itself. For Autoblog reader Stefan, the conclusion is simple: because of this hassle, the next car will simply be a petrol car. And don't blame him…

