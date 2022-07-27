The Koelliker Group also takes the field to make its contribution to the expansion of the charging network for electric cars. The importer has in fact announced an agreement with Emeren, through its subsidiary Emergo, which offers a platform for the development of photovoltaic shelters for electric vehicles, to expand the electric mobility infrastructure in Italy. The signed memorandum of understanding provides for the construction of photovoltaic shelters and EV charging stations throughout the national territory.

This strategic synergy brings together Koelliker’s long experience in the traditional and full-electric automotive sector and Emeren’s know-how in the field of solar photovoltaic technology and the energy market. With this agreement, the Koelliker Group continues its path of mobility driver of the future, always developing new possibilities in the automotive sector as a precursor and innovator and introducing adequate services to a demanding public attentive to their choices in terms of mobility. In this context, sustainability represents a value asset that strongly influences purchase preferences and Koelliker is committed to making the opportunity offered by electricity increasingly concrete and real. “This partnership is part of our broader vision of promoting the spread of electric mobility as the future of mobility itself, combining sustainability, efficiency and accessibility”, commented Marco Saltalamacchia, Executive Vice President & CEO of the Koelliker Group. “Our way of imagining the mobility of the future goes beyond the spread of electric vehicles powered by clean energy and involves the entire electric ecosystem. This agreement is therefore a springboard for a future that we are building here and now ”.

With this agreement, the aim is to expand the availability of recharging points available on the national territory, meeting the ever-growing needs of a capillary network that can support the purchase and use of EVs throughout Italy.