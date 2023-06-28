Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Charging devices for electric cars | Kempower opens a new production facility in Lahti and hires 200 employees

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Economic|Charging devices for electric cars

The Lahti expansion is the first part of Kempower’s capacity expansions in Europe.

Electric cars fast charging equipment manufacturer Kempower says it will gradually open a new production facility in Lahti during the next year.

The company announced on Wednesday that it had signed a letter of intent to rent a space of approximately 10,000 square meters. The contract includes an option for additional space. The used space doubles Kempower’s production facilities in Europe, the company says in its press release.

Kempower estimates that it will hire around 200 new employees in Lahti during the years 2024–2025.

In addition to production, the company also invests in new premises for product development and office space. The new facilities are located in Isku Center in Mukkula, Lahti.

Lahten the expansion is the first part of Kempower’s capacity expansions in Europe during the years 2024-2025. The company is still considering the possible need for additional capacity in Europe.

The expansion of Kempower’s facilities in Lahti is part of the company’s growth strategy and goal to be among the five largest players in the field in Europe and North America by 2030.

By the end of the current year, the company will also open a new production facility in North Carolina, USA.

