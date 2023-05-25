Legally charge your electric car at a lamppost. This has recently become possible in Utrecht.

Let’s take off our old-fashioned petrolhead cap and talk without prejudice about the advantages of the electric car. Because yes, there really are. Legion even. You want examples? Do you get examples.

First of all, an electric car is often faster. They are more efficient, they require less maintenance, they are quieter, they vibrate less and they often offer a more pleasant driving experience than their fuel-fired brothers and sisters.

It is also nice for the inhabitants of cities if only electric cars are driving around. Because of course the energy needed to charge the battery comes from somewhere, but the emissions are not in the city, where thousands of people walk.

All benefits…

Charge your electric car at the lamppost

But as a great philosopher and sage once spoke and said; every advantage has a disadvantage. And that also applies to the electric car. They are expensive, heavy and those batteries are not very environmentally friendly either. And what do you think of the shortage of charging stations?

That’s so annoying, when you finally come home after a day’s work, you can’t find a free charging spot anywhere. And to make matters worse, all those subsidy guzzlers also just stay there when the car is full.

But in Utrecht they are now working on a plan to make that a thing of the past for good. There you can in certain neighborhoods jcharge your electric car at the lamppost. That is now being tested and if it is a success, they will convert 1800 lampposts into charging stations.

In principle, this is easily done. The lampposts are powered by 600 electrical boxes. Each cabinet can handle 3 charging places for the electric car. That would amount to 1800 extra charging stations. And that is badly needed, because although there are already 1500 charging stations in Utrecht, there are many more electric cars. And people no longer have to become creative themselves, which also saves…

It is not known how long the test will take. But it seems like a no-brainer here. Do it right away with as many lampposts as possible. At least 1 extra disadvantage of this form of mobility is gone!

This article Charging at the lamppost? It’s possible in Utrecht! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Charging #lamppost #Utrecht