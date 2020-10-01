Charging your electric car is sometimes a real rocket science. An electric vehicle operator can help with charging cables or adapters. If the electricity is still not flowing properly, it could also be due to the car.

Ve diversity in itself is usually gratifying, the customer then has the choice. If technical parts do not want to fit together, the fun ends, standardized dimensions are welcome here so that the nut fits the screw. The electric car owner is just like that. He stands helplessly in front of his vehicle, fiddling with cables found under the seats and wondering how he can use it to get the electricity into the battery.

Lukas Weber Editor in the “Technology and Engine” section.

Such people can be helped, the simple message is: where there is a socket, it always works somehow, although in many cases it is more bad than right. The household socket for 230Volt is usually fused with 10 or 16Ampere, it is conquered via the Schuko plug or reverse polarity protected via the blue CCS. Since it only has one live phase (the other two connections are the neutral conductor and the protective conductor), a maximum of 3.7 kilowatts result from 230V × 16A. At most because that does not mean that the lines in the house can cope with this in the long term. The good news is that this power is then fed in largely constantly. The bad: Patience is required because an empty battery will only be half full again overnight.