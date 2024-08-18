The judicial reform proposed by Morena and its allies automatically extends the appointments of the five acting Magistrates of the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (TEPJF), as well as three counselors of the Federal Judiciary (CJF).

The above, in contrast to the total renewal of the Supreme Court of Justice and the Regional Chambers of the TEPJF itself, scheduled for the extraordinary election of June 2025.

This election would not renew the seven seats in the Superior Chamber of the TEPJF, but only the two that have been vacant since September 2023, when the Supreme Court of Justice sent two lists of candidates to the Senate that were simply ignored.

“The Magistrates of the Superior Chamber of the TEPJF who are in office when this decree comes into force will remain in office until 2027, concluding on the date that the public servants who emerge from the ordinary federal election held for this purpose take the oath of office,” says the fourth transitory section of the ruling.

This means that Mónica Soto, Janine Otálora, Felipe de la Mata, Felipe Fuentes and Reyes Rodríguez, all in office since November 2016, would remain in the Superior Court until August 31, 2027, when originally, the first four were to retire on October 31, 2025, while Rodríguez would leave on October 31, 2024.

The fifteen magistrates of the TEPJF Regional Chamber, on the other hand, would be voted on in June 2025, while the Specialized Regional Chamber would disappear.

Furthermore, the reform eliminates the CJF, to replace it with a Judicial Disciplinary Tribunal (TDJ) elected by popular vote, and by an administrative body.

But in the meantime, the CJF must continue to operate, and it will be crucial to clarify to the Senate the positions of Judges and Magistrates that would be submitted to a popular vote in June.

The fifth transitory provision of the ruling orders that the terms of the acting counselors that end before June 2025 will be extended until September 1 of that year, when elected judges and magistrates, as well as the TJD, will be sworn in.

Currently, the terms of counselors Bernardo Bátiz, appointed by the Executive; Verónica DeGyves, appointed by the Senate, and Sergio Molina, appointed by the Court, end between November and December 2024.

The ruling clarifies that acting counselors may participate in the election for the TDJ, or for other positions, including Minister of the Court.