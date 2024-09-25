Home World

Perpetrators are said to have tried to blackmail Michael and Corinna Schumacher with private photos. (Archive photo) © Fredrik von Erichsen/dpa

Several men are said to have tried to blackmail the family of former racing driver Michael Schumacher using private data. The public prosecutor’s office now considers the case to be solved – and is pressing charges.

Wuppertal – In the case of attempted blackmail of the family of former Formula 1 racing driver Michael Schumacher, the Wuppertal public prosecutor’s office has brought charges against three men. The authority in Wuppertal announced this. A former security employee of the family is said to have made private recordings available for the blackmail. Another man is said to have then carried out the blackmail attempt with his son.

The alleged perpetrators are said to have made several calls to try to extort 15 million euros from the Schumacher family – otherwise they would publish data on the darknet. The material used for the crime is said to have been obtained by a man who had previously worked as a security service provider for the Schumacher family and was also responsible for digitizing private photos. When he was arrested, a large number of other pieces of evidence such as hard drives, USB sticks and mobile phones were seized.

Formula 1 record world champion Michael Schumacher was seriously injured in a skiing accident at the end of 2013. He has not appeared in public since then.

Older blackmail attempt

The investigation was initiated following a tip-off from Swiss law enforcement authorities. According to the investigators, “technical measures” finally made it clear that the suspected blackmailers were operating from Wuppertal.

It is not the first attempt to blackmail the former racing driver’s family. In 2017, the district court in Reutlingen in Baden-Württemberg sentenced a 25-year-old man for trying to blackmail Schumacher’s wife Corinna Schumacher for 900,000 euros. He had threatened that otherwise something would happen to the children. The man was sentenced to a suspended sentence of 21 months. At the time, he had given his real bank account number in an email to Corinna Schumacher. dpa