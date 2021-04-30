Charges Exceptional criminal charges arose from Päivi Räsänen’s interpretations of the Bible – this is how the Attorney General and the Archbishop commented

On Thursday, MP Päivi Räsä was charged with three incitements against a group of people. Prosecutor General Raija Toiviainen does not remember another situation in which the freedom of religion and hate crime, which professes Christianity, were assessed against each other in the courtroom in Finland.

Thursday The prosecution became public, the end result of which is an unprecedented situation in Finland in many ways. It will soon be weighed in the courtroom whether there is a Member of the Christian Democrats Päivi Räsänen guilty of hate crimes with his speeches and writings on homosexuality and religion.

Räsänen is a long-term figure in his party. He served as chairman of the Christian Democrats for more than 10 years since 2004. During the second term, he served as Minister of the Interior, responsible for, among other things, national security and directing and supervising policing.

Attorney General Raija Toiviainen made a prosecution of Räsänen’s speeches and writings. He does not remember that in Finland, the freedom of Christian religion and the characteristics of hate crime have never been weighed in the courtroom before.

“At least I don’t remember that we had a case like Räsänen, where freedom of speech, freedom of religion and non-discrimination from this perspective have been weighed,” Toiviainen says.

Räsänen denies having committed any crimes and invokes his religious beliefs. So where is he being charged and how did the situation end up being prosecuted?

Eldest Räsänen’s article, which was the subject of a criminal suspicion, dates from 2004. The article has been published by the Luther Foundation of Finland, and the title of the text is As a man and a woman, He created them.

Räsänen’s statement deals with, among other things, church and social policy, as well as sexuality and marriage. In the text, Räsänen describes permanent gay relationships as harmful and writes that “homosexuality is not a healthy variation of sexuality”.

Prosecutor General Raija Toiviainen ordered the article to be subject to preliminary investigation in November 2019. According to him, there was reason to suspect that the text still available online degraded the dignity of homosexuals.

Räsänen due to the writing, the dean of the Luther Foundation was originally the subject of a criminal investigation Juhana Pohjola. The possible crime in his case was not time-barred because the text could still be found on the Foundation’s website.

On its website, the Luther Foundation has stated that it is a spiritual reform movement based on the Bible and Lutheran confessions. The Luther Foundation has become known, for example, for opposing the female priesthood and ordaining its own priests.

Pohjola has denied having committed a crime.

In Räsänen’s case, the right to prosecute would obviously have already expired if he had not shared a link to his old text on social media after the opening of the preliminary investigation into Pohjola.

That writing is not the only output that has been assessed by police and prosecutors. The indictment was exceeded by Räsänen’s social media publication about the cooperation between the church and the Pride event, as well as Räsänen’s speeches on Yle Puhe at the end of 2019.

Christianity The relationship of a text written or spoken on behalf of freedom of speech, freedom of religion and non-discrimination has thus not been weighed in a similar way in Finnish courtrooms before the case of Päivi Räsänen.

Instead, criminal suspicions of violations of the peace of religion have come under consideration. In these, the weighing takes place between freedom of religion and freedom of speech.

An example is the caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, for which the prosecutor once made a decision not to prosecute. The prosecutor therefore considered that the caricatures fell within the scope of the protection of freedom of expression.

Prosecutor General Toivainen points out that according to the practice of the European Court of Human Rights, people have the right not to be ridiculed for their faith. Freedom of religion provides protection for a person’s religious beliefs and religious feelings.

What you still can’t speak in the name of religion, Toiviainen says. The limit is ultimately set by international agreements and the Finnish Penal Code.

The mediator of a message discriminates against the dignity of the target person or group of people if the equality of people is violated under the guise of religion or some other matter.

“The essential point and element of human dignity is that people have an innate value. We all need to respect that. The state must also respect it and enact laws that strengthen human dignity. Laws and regulations alone are not enough, they must be reflected in practice. ”

According to Toiviainen, the practice means, among other things, that the authorities intervene in hate speech that violates equality and human dignity. Such speech does not enjoy the protection of freedom of speech or religious freedom, he says.

Perhaps the most interesting of Räsänen’s suspected crimes is the social media update, in which he referred to homosexuality as sin and shame. In the article, Räsänen criticized the partnership between the church and the 2019 Pride event and wrote that sin and shame have been raised as a matter of pride.

Räsänen enhanced his message with a picture of verses from the New Testament.

The criticism of the church is Räsänen’s own handwriting, but in the message he seems to repeat quite as such at least one of the interpretations provided by the Bible about homosexuality. Some people may be amazed at how repeating a religious text found in public libraries and on the bookshelves of several homes could fulfill the hallmark of a crime.

According to Toiviainen, a person commits a crime if he uses the text of the Bible to express his own thoughts that one person or group of people is inferior to another.

“The world has moved forward since the time the Bible was written. Now we have a lot more knowledge, understanding and expertise. The Bible does not take precedence over Finnish law and international law. ”

Thus, quoting Bible verses is not in itself criminal. Instead, the police, prosecutor, and, if necessary, the judiciary, evaluate the message if the Bible or some other sacred text is harnessed as an instrument of hate crime.

“The Bible is not what is being interpreted or judged here now,” Toiviainen says.

I wish repeatedly underlines the importance of whether one group is presented in communication as inferior to others. According to him, a layman can test the discriminatory nature of an opinion by replacing that group of people with another group.

“Any other group referred to in this Act may be placed in place of a sexual minority. For example, dark or black in color, Roma, Sámi or Finnish-Swedes. You may be wondering if you say that to them, whether the speech seems discriminatory. ”

Religious freedom in Finland does not allow such discriminatory communication, Toiviainen says. However, the act must also be intentional and the public message must have its audience.

“After all, no one can be punished for so-called bad thoughts if you keep them as your own knowledge. When you start writing about them and spreading it as your own opinion, then according to this section, you will start to assess whether it is illegal hate speech or what it is about. ”

Räsänen himself has repeatedly invoked freedom of religion, freedom of speech, and his own beliefs.

On Thursday, he sent out a bulletin looking at the prosecution still from this perspective.

“The accusations that followed my statements are basically a question of whether a conviction based on the traditional teachings of the Bible and the Christian churches can be displayed and expressed in Finland,” Räsänen writes in the press release.

“I am ready to defend freedom of speech and religion as far as necessary,” he later continued.

The prosecutor the decision underscores the idea that repeating a biblical message can also be a hate crime if the intent is to insult or humiliate a group of people.

The motive for hate crimes is prejudice or hostility towards some presumed or real characteristic of the victim. One of the hate crimes is incitement against a group of people.

It is committed by making or keeping available to the public or disseminating information, opinion or message that threatens, insults or slanders a group. The act must be based on race, color, descent, national or ethnic origin, religion or belief, sexual orientation, disability, or the like.

Archbishop Tapio Luoma thinks that people should exercise their freedom of religion and speech well also in relation to each other.

“I think that neither should ever be used to the detriment of a neighbor. It is bound by both the very nature of these rights and freedoms and the principle of Christian charity, ”Luoma says.

Räsänen’s case is at the discretion of the judiciary. Luoma does not want to take a position on this, but talks about his findings more generally.

In the age of social media, communication and social debate often escalate. According to Luoma, the reality of religious communities is not detached from this reality.

“Religious rhetoric has been harnessed to support cutting-edge opinions. And yes, of course, it is also visible on the side of spiritual language use, ”Luoma says.

Luoma cannot assess whether the situation is included in the sermons of priests, for example, or whether it is only visible among other religious communities.

“In any case, it is a trait that religious communities must also be careful about and recognize the dangers involved. Respectful debate is needed everywhere, including in the life of religious communities. ”

Holy Bible is an ancient indicative collection of texts for Christians, after which the rights of citizens and the limits of their activities have begun to be regulated by, among other things, several international treaties and national laws.

What is the significance of Päivi Räsänen’s lawsuit for the church?

“The solution that then comes in time has its own meaning. Whatever it is, it remains to be seen. ”

Luoma says that he trusts the Finnish judiciary and that the end result will be a balanced solution in Räsänen’s case.

“It is now important that the judiciary is allowed to do its job in peace, and the solution is now in its hands.”