United States.- The United States Attorney’s Office lowered the charges filed against the actor Alec Baldwin for manslaughter after he filed an appeal considering that there had been a “basic legal error,” The New York Times reported Monday.

Baldwin and the gunsmith from the movie “Rust”, Hannah Gutierrez-Reedwere accused on January 31 of two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the tragedy that cost the life of the director of photography Halyna Hutchins during the filming of that film and could face a maximum sentence of 18 months in jail.

The prosecutionaccording to The News York Times, has eliminated the aggravating factor that it had also been charged to them initially under a law that came into effect in May 2022 and that entailed a punishment of five additional years.

A spokeswoman for the Public Ministry, Heather Brewer, pointed out that the decision has been made to guarantee that “justice is done” and to avoid lengthening the process.

Hutchins died in October 2021 when a revolver that Baldwin was handling went off during the filming of “Rust” in Santa Fe County (state of New Mexico), after he Gutierrez-Reed allegedly checked the revolver and the actor received it as a “cold weapon” without live ammunition.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Photo: Instagram

The legal representatives of Baldwin They had explained in their appeal of February 10 that at the time of the event the version of the law that was in force only allowed “an increase of three years” for the use of firearm in the commission of a felony.

The defense added that this version was not applicable either because it required “the intent to intimidate or injure a person.”

a lawyer from Gutierrez-Reed, Jason Bowles, told The New York Times that the decision now adopted by the Prosecutor’s Office “reflected good ethical standards and was correct in terms of the facts and the law,” while a lawyer BaldwinLuke Nikas, refused to comment on the matter.

The actor has defended his innocence in different interviews with the media, alleging that the responsibility of ensuring the safety of weapons in Rust was assigned to Gutierrez-Reed and that he never pulled the trigger, but instead the gun went off because it was defective.

On February 14 it was announced that it is expected that filming “Rust” be resumed in spring. Baldwin He will continue to play the leading role in the film and the scene in which Hutchins lost his life will be rewritten, but the production company has not released any further details about it.