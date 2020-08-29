Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party that it had a hold on WhatsApp. He said that this platform needs approval from the Modi government of the Center to start a payment service in India.

Rahul Gandhi, citing a media report, tweeted, “Time magazine of America has revealed WhatsApp-BJP nexus. Modi wants government approval to start payment service from WhatsApp used by 40 crore Indians Is. Therefore, BJP has a hold on WhatsApp. “

WhatsApp social media is owned by Facebook Inc. Earlier, on 16 August, the former Congress president had alleged that the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh occupied Facebook and WhatsApp in the country.

