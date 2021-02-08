The Neuruppin public prosecutor has charged a former security guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp with aiding and abetting murder. She announced this on Monday when asked. The “Norddeutsche Rundfunk” had previously reported on it. According to the NDR, the defendant is 100 years old, but according to the prosecutor’s office he is able to stand trial. The broadcaster reported, citing the Neuruppin Regional Court, that from 1942 to 1945 the man should have knowingly and willingly provided help in the cruel murder of inmates in the Sachsenhausen concentration camp near Berlin. According to the report, it concerns assisted murder in 3518 cases.

It was initially unclear whether the trial would take place. Since the judgment against the concentration camp guard John Demjanjuk in 2011, the judiciary no longer insists on the often impossible proof of individual guilt. The general exercise of duty in a camp in which recognizable systematic mass murders took place can also be punished legally.

According to the memorial there, more than 200,000 people were imprisoned in the Sachsenhausen concentration camp between 1936 and 1945. Tens of thousands of prisoners died there as a result of hunger, disease, forced labor, medical experiments and mistreatment or were victims of systematic extermination.

The Vice President of the International Auschwitz Committee, Christoph Heubner, said of the former concentration camp guard’s indictment: “For the elderly survivors of the German concentration and extermination camps, this process is also an important example of the fact that justice has no expiration date and the persecution of the SS perpetrators must not find an end even in old age. ” (dpa)