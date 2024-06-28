Bolivia’s attorney general has filed charges against the entire leadership of the armed forces after a failed coup attempt on Wednesday, media reports said Friday.

The newspaper “El Debre” reported that the former commanders of the army, navy and air force were charged with terrorism and armed rebellion against the security and sovereignty of the state.

These leaders, if convicted, will face 20-year prison sentences.

Prosecutors also requested that the defendants be held in custody for six months, given the possibility of their escape.

Prosecutors were quoted as saying that the three defendants: Juan Jose Zuniga Macias, the army commander; Juan Arnaiz Salvador, the navy commander; and Marcelo Javier Zegarra, the air force commander, could destroy, alter, damage, conceal or falsify evidence.

Dissident army officers had occupied the central square in the Bolivian capital, La Paz, with armored vehicles the day before Wednesday and stormed the Palace of Government.

President Louis Arthier replaced the entire command of the armed forces, and the new commanders ordered the troops to withdraw.

A total of 21 soldiers have been arrested in the wake of the failed coup attempt, Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo said at a news conference on Friday.