The regional court does not see itself as responsible for the indictment against the suspect in the Maddie case and lets the process burst.

Braunschweig – On May 3, 2007, the then three-year-old Maddie McCann disappeared from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal. The case remains unsolved to this day, but there is a suspect who is suspected of murder in the Maddie case. The public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig sued the 46-year-old German in October 2022 for other offenses unrelated to the Maddie case. On Thursday (April 20), the Braunschweig Regional Court announced in the indictment against the suspect. to be “not responsible”.

Suspect in the Maddie McCann case before fleeing abroad apparently not resident in Braunschweig

A setback in the indictment against the German suspect, which is also linked to the disappearance of Maddie McCann. The regional court in Braunschweig sees itself “not responsible” for the charges of sexual abuse and severe rape in several cases. The reason: the German’s last place of residence was apparently outside the jurisdiction of the court. Accordingly, the 46-year-old was last resident in Saxony-Anhalt before fleeing abroad, not in Braunschweig.

The case would therefore have to be pursued by another public prosecutor. However, the public prosecutor, Hans Christian Wolters, wants to file a complaint with the Braunschweig Higher Regional Court, as reported by the NDR. As long as nothing has been decided there, the Braunschweig public prosecutor’s office will continue to assume that it is responsible for the suspect in the Maddie case. The investigations continued, it said.

A pre-trial detention order against the suspect was lifted due to the decision of the Braunschweig court. According to the district court in Braunschweig, this does not have any influence on the serving of the 46-year-old’s current crime. The suspect is currently serving a seven-year sentence for another crime.

Who is the suspect in the alleged murder of Maddie McCann?

According to the public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig, the suspect committed three cases of serious rape and two cases of sexual abuse of children between December 2000 and June 2017 in Portugal. The man is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence after a final conviction for a rape in Portugal in 2005. A hair at the scene of the crime provided DNA evidence. According to earlier information from the public prosecutor’s office, the 46-year-old’s period of imprisonment would have been fully served in September 2025, after which the suspect could be released.

The 46-year-old was in prison for another crime until 2018 and was temporarily released for four weeks due to an alleged judicial glitch. The 46-year-old has a criminal record for serious sexual child abuse and, according to German investigators, is said to have regularly broken into holiday resorts and hotels in Portugal and also committed sexual offenses in the process. At least 17 entries can be found in the Federal Central Register of suspects, including sexual abuse, drug offenses, theft and bodily harm.

Officially, the 46-year-old has been a suspect in the Maddie McCann case since 2020, when the Braunschweig public prosecutor’s office initiated investigations against him. Among other things, mobile phone data show that the 46-year-old was logged in near the holiday resort in Praia da Luz when three-year-old Maddie disappeared. According to the Braunschweig public prosecutor’s office, other indications should also speak in favor of this. It is assumed that the girl is dead, Wolters said in 2020 and referred to “material evidence”, which, according to him, could not be made public for investigative reasons. The presumption of innocence applies until a final conviction (dpa/AFP/bme).