A representative of the Orange District Attorney’s Office, who originally filed the charges, He told the media that they withdrew today because “we did not have sufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt,” apart from “additional information that came to light during the investigation.”

“I appreciate the thorough review of the facts by the Orange District Attorney’s Office and the decision to dismiss the case against Justin,” Roiland’s attorney, T. Edward Welbourn, said in a statement. “I am thankful that justice has prevailed.”

Roiland also broke his silence today, speaking publicly on Twitter for the first time since the allegations surfaced.

“I have always known these claims to be false, and never had any doubt that this day would come,” Roiland tweeted.

“I am grateful that charges have been droppedbut at the same time, I am still deeply shocked by the terrible lies that were told about me during this process.”

“Most of all,” he continued, “I’m disappointed that so many people have been so quick to judge me without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex-partner trying to avoid due process and ‘cancelling’ me. That it was able to succeed, even partially, is shameful. However, now that the legal case is over, I am determined to move on and focus on both my creative endeavors and restoring my good name.”

Domestic Violence Charges, filed in May 2020 for an alleged incident in January of that year, were made public earlier this year. At the time, Roiland had been charged with felony domestic battery with bodily harm and felony imprisonment for threat, violence, fraud and/or deception against a woman who maintained her anonymous identity with whom he was dating in that moment.

More than a dozen hearings on the charges had already taken place, and Roiland was due back in court on April 27.

After the charges broke, several companies cut ties with Roiland, including Adult Swimwhere Roiland was co-creator, executive producer and voice actor in rick and morty.

Besides, Squash Gameswhich launched High on Life of Roiland late last year, also revealed in a statement that Roiland had resigned from the company, and hulu announced that they would no longer work with him on his comedies Solar Opposites and Koala Man.

However, Roiland had very little creative impact on all of the aforementioned shows, as reported by an article from The Hollywood Reporter which other sources confirmed. rick and morty its upcoming seventh season is still in production.

