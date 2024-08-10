Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 10/08/2024 – 15:33

The release of an accusation of gender-based violence and images of injuries suffered by former first lady Fabiola Yañez have become a political issue in the country, leading the opposition and government officials to publicly repudiate the former president. An accusation of gender-based violence against former president Alberto Fernández has shaken Argentina and entered the country’s political agenda, leading members of the government and the opposition to take a stand on the episode, which occurs just eight months after the former president left power.

This week, the local press reported that former first lady Fabiola Yáñez, 43, had filed a complaint with the courts against Alberto Fernández, who presided over the country between 2019 and December 2023, accusing him of physical violence and harassment. On Thursday (08/08), it was the turn of the news portal Infobae to publish images of Yáñez with bruises on her arm and face, as well as conversations on an app that implicate Fernández, 65.

“You have been attacking me for three days in a row,” the former first lady said in a WhatsApp message. In another excerpt, she said: “You attack me all the time. It’s unusual. You can’t do this to me when I haven’t done anything to you.”

Alberto Fernández denies the violence and promises “proof” that “the truth of the facts is different”.

Operation against Fernández

On Friday (08/09), the Argentine courts carried out a search and seizure operation at Fernández’s apartment. A cell phone was confiscated during the operation. According to the Argentine press, the measure aims to verify whether the former president continued to “harass” Yañez after being notified that he should not maintain contact with her.

Fernández, who remains at his home in the Puerto Madero neighborhood and has not been seen since hearing the news, was criminally reported this week by the mother of his youngest son, Francisco, 2, for physical violence and harassment.

The complaint came after the Argentine justice system, as part of an investigation into alleged influence peddling by the former president, found messages in June that revealed physical abuse by the then president.

Initially, after investigators found the messages, Fabiola Yáñez hesitated to file criminal charges against Fernández, but the former first lady changed her mind this week when she said she was “suffering what she defined as ‘psychological terrorism’ from” the former president, who allegedly subjected her to “daily telephone harassment.” The former first lady also said that she was physically assaulted when she lived at Quinta de Olivos, the official residence of the Argentine presidency.

According to the order from federal judge Julián Ercolini, Fernández is prohibited from leaving Argentina and from approaching Yáñez, currently residing in Madrid, or from contacting her by any means “that would amount to unjustified interference.”

“Progressive hypocrisy”

As soon as the complaint began to circulate, far-right president Javier Milei rushed to denounce on his X account what he called “progressive hypocrisy” and described the gender equality policies promoted by Fernández as “fraud.”

At a conference on Friday, President Milei’s spokesman, Manuel Adorni, also criticized the “millions of dollars spent by all Argentines” on policies such as the creation of the Ministry of Women, launched at the time by Fernández and dissolved by Milei in December last year.

For political analyst Marcos Novaro, the situation benefits Milei’s government: “He is trying to take maximum advantage of the revelation of the hypocrisies of progressivism and the moral miseries of his adversary, which obviously helps the government,” he told AFP.

Veteran opposition lawmaker Miguel Ángel Pichetto said in a radio interview on Friday that “the case of Alberto Fernández is the most convincing explanation of why Milei governs Argentina” and accused the former president of having “double standards.”

Criticism of Fernández also came from within his own political camp. His former vice president and political rival, Cristina Kirchner, wrote in X that, in addition to the fact that Fernández “was not a good president,” the images released reveal “something else.” “They reveal the most sordid and dark aspects of the human condition,” said Cristina, who governed Argentina between 2007 and 2015.

Novaro believes that Alberto Fernández “was already a political corpse before this scandal broke out, because society rejects him and Peronism itself, Kirchnerism in particular, dedicated itself to attributing to him all the responsibility for a failed administration.”

Kirchner was not the only one to criticize the president. Feminist leader Ofelia Fernández called him a “psychopath,” but at the same time criticized those who “never in their lives believed a woman who denounced and now want to take advantage of that.”

In turn, the social leader and presidential candidate in 2023, Juan Grabois, stated that he hopes “all the secrets are revealed” and called for a “purge” within the local center-left camp.