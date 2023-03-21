Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe, Daniel Dillmann

Will former US President Donald Trump be indicted? He himself no longer believes in an arrest. However, possible protests are not excluded.

Update from March 21, 7:15 a.m: Faced with impeachment, Donald Trump has already called on his supporters to “protest” – but are they following him? “We organized ourselves at the last minute,” said the head of the local youth organization of the young Republicans, Gavin Wax, now political. However, only 50 protesters gathered in New York on Monday (March 20). According to the report, Wax justified this by saying the protest was intentionally “low profile.”

“The overwhelmingly leading Republican candidate and former President of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday next week. Protest, take back our nation!” Trump wrote on March 18 on his social media platform Truth Social.

Update from March 21, 5:10 a.m.: Ahead of an expected indictment of former US President Donald Trump, New York is bracing for possible protests. There were increased security measures in front of the courthouse in downtown Manhattan on Monday (local time) – metal fences were erected and the police presence increased. “We are monitoring the comments on social media,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The New York Police Department is making sure there are no “improper actions” in the city, Adams said. He was “confident” that it would be able to do this.

Trump rumbles against prosecutor – “Woker tyrant”

Update from March 20, 9:10 p.m.: Donald Trump has continued his attacks on the responsible prosecutor ahead of a possible indictment because of a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. Trump’s campaign team on Monday called Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg a “woken tyrant who has politicized the justice system.” Bragg is also a leftist “activist,” has “stalked innocent victims,” ​​is “soft on career criminals,” and has been targeting Trump for “years.”

Trump himself said on Saturday that he should be arrested on Tuesday. However, there was no confirmation that the ex-president would be indicted that day. It is unclear why Trump spoke on Tuesday. According to media reports, a defense witness was to testify before the so-called grand jury on Monday, which will decide on a possible indictment against Trump.

Update from March 20, 8:30 p.m.: Will Donald Trump really be arrested on Tuesday? According to a media report, it could be more of a well-known actions of the ex-president behind the warnings.

DeSantis comments on Trump’s arrest: rival supports – and scoffs

Update from March 20, 5:10 p.m.: Prominent US Republican Ron DeSantis has criticized New York prosecutors for their investigations into ex-President Donald Trump. The governor of the state of Florida accused prosecutor Alvin Bragg of running a “political spectacle”. When a prosecutor ignores everyday crimes and instead deals with a case from years ago involving hush money payments to adult stars, they are pursuing a “political agenda” and using their office as a weapon. “That’s fundamentally wrong.”

DeSantis is currently considered Trump’s biggest internal competitor. He is also expected to run as a presidential candidate in the November 2024 election. Although DeSantis now dished out against the prosecutor, he did not let Trump take a dig at his appearance on Monday. He couldn’t say anything about how it came about that a porn star was being paid hush money to ensure silence about an alleged affair of some kind. This earned DeSantis laughter from the audience.

Update from March 20, 3:31 p.m.: Donald Trump could try with the help of wife Melania, indictment in the Stormy Daniels case to get around That reports tz.de from IPPEN.Media. Lawyers for the ex-president are already working out the argument that Trump paid the hush money to save his marriage – and not his election campaign. That could invalidate the allegation of campaign finance violations and turn a felony into a misdemeanor.

Trump’s confidants put pressure on DeSantis

Update, 2:36 p.m.: The team of President Donald Trump, who was voted out, seems to want to use the rumors about an impending indictment of the 76-year-old in several cases for their own political purposes. Trump’s call from the weekend not only ensured that radical fans of the former president warmed up again to resist an alleged injustice. The matter is also driving a further wedge in the already deeply divided Republican party.

According to a report by the New York Times have already made several attempts since Sunday to draw Trump’s competitor Ron DeSantis into the matter. The governor of Florida, who probably also wants to run for the next Republican presidential candidacy, should position himself against the allegations by the New York authorities, is repeatedly demanded loudly.

Impending arrest of Donald Trump: No danger from “friends from the NYPD”

Update from Monday, March 20, 11:30 a.m.: At the weekend, Donald Trump was still certain that he would have to go to jail on Tuesday. Now the former president is striking a different note. On his social media platform, Trump wrote (again in all caps) that he couldn’t imagine the New York police actually arresting him because she was one of his supporters. “Can you imagine the great New York City Police Department […] her biggest supporter and friend […] going to jail,” Trump said.

Nevertheless, his supporters are preparing for resistance. Trump supporters who want to form a circle of armed “patriots” around Trump’s residence in Mar-A-Lago are organizing themselves on the online platform Reddit. When asked what they would do if the police used helicopters, a Trump supporter replied that they would simply shoot them down.

Presidency from prison – Donald Trump could still run

Update from Sunday, March 19, 9:06 a.m.: The well-known Trump understander and lawyer Alan Dershowitz thinks it is very likely that Donald Trump will soon be indicted. “In New York, you can sue a ham sandwich,” Dershowitz told the far-right TV station news max. However, a lawsuit would not mean that Trump would have to bury his hopes of running for the Republicans in 2024. “Trump can run even if he’s indicted,” Dershowitz said. “He can even be president from prison.”

Charges against Donald Trump: Evidence is condensing

Update from Saturday, March 18, 11:53 a.m.: The signs of an imminent impeachment against Trump are increasing. The investigation, led by prosecutor Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, centers on a 2016 hush money payment by Trump’s then-private attorney Michael Cohen to porn actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The payment itself is legal, Columbia University law professor John Coffee told the AFP news agency. On the other hand, it is illegal to falsify a company’s commercial documents. The Trump Organization has declared the reimbursement of the hush money to Cohen as legal fees – this is a fake, he explained.

Law professor evaluates charges against Trump: administrative offense or criminal offense?

If the charges only relate to the payment to Daniels, that could be treated as a misdemeanor, Coffee said. However, if prosecutors can convince the jury that the forgery was done to conceal another crime – concealing a campaign donation – it could be considered a felony, punishable by up to four years in prison.

Trump announces his own arrest: calls for an uprising are now coming from Russia

Update from Saturday, March 18, 8:50 p.m.: After Donald Trump’s announcement of a possible indictment, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also spoke on Telegram and called on fans of the ousted US President to revolt. They should – as Donald Trump himself had previously demanded – “take the country back” and “go into battle”, appealed the Russian politician, who most recently spoke out for his blind support for his predecessor and successor, Vladimir Putin headlines was.

According to a report by the German Press Agency, Medvedev’s text also referred to the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against President Vladimir Putin on Friday Russia, a. “The idiots in Europe want to arrest a stranger, and on March 21 in America their own will be arrested,” Medvedev wrote.

“Take back our country!”: Trump announces arrest in a few days

First report from Saturday, March 18, 2:05 p.m.: Washington, DC — Donald Trump announced his own arrest on Truth Social. He will be arrested “on Tuesday” by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, according to the former president of the United States USA. In a message consisting only of capital letters, Trump called on his supporters to protest the arrest.

After a furious sweep at the “radical left” for “stolen the election” and “locking up patriots like animals”, Donald Trump wrote: “By far the leading Republican nominee and former President of the United States of America will be next on Tuesday be arrested this week.” He urged his fans to protest to “take back our nation!”

Donald Trump announces his own arrest – and refers to “illegal disclosures”

Donald Trump referred to “illegal revelations” in his message. According to the US news channel FoxNews are there indeed plans by the prosecution to meet with law enforcement next week to “discuss the logistics for next week which would mean they expect an indictment next week”. The broadcaster is citing sources from the district attorney’s office.

The charges against Donald Trump mentioned relate to those that have been ongoing for years Investigations against the ex-president because of alleged hush money payments to erotic actress Stormy Daniels. Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, wired Daniels $130,000 during the 2016 presidential campaign to keep her from discussing her affair with the then-Republican nominee. Trump, in turn, is said to have paid the money back to Cohen in installments, but may have violated campaign finance laws.

Donald Trump’s spokesman speaks up

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Donald Trump, described the investigation FoxNews as a “witch hunt”. The Manhattan prosecutor is part of the “radical Democrats” and would therefore pursue his own agenda against the former president. (dil)