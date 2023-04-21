By Andrew Hay

TAOS, New Mexico (Reuters) – New Mexico prosecutors have decided to drop criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin in the case of the fatal shooting of director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the set of the 2021 western movie “Rust” , Baldwin’s lawyers said on Thursday.

The news came the same day Baldwin and other cast members resumed filming “Rust” in Montana.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement.

Baldwin, 65, was indicted in January on two counts of involuntary manslaughter related to Hutchins’ death and the injury to “Rust” director Joel Souza, who was also shot.

The actor was accused of showing “reckless” disregard for safety in Hutchins’ death. He pleaded not guilty in February after prosecutors downgraded the charges, reducing his possible jail time.

The two special prosecutors handling the case in New Mexico’s First Judicial District did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Baldwin reached an agreement to settle the lawsuit with the director of photography’s husband, Matt Hutchins, who with the arrangement became an executive producer on the film.

The shooting took place during a rehearsal on October 21, 2021, when a Colt .45 revolver that Baldwin was pointing at the camera went off, killing Hutchins and wounding Souza.

Investigators were unable to determine how the live ammunition arrived on set.

(Reporting by Andrew Hay, Joseph Ax and Tyler Clifford; Additional reporting by Jasper Ward)