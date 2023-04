How did you feel about the content of this article?

According to CNN, the prosecution decided to drop the manslaughter charges against the actor after new evidence indicated that the gun had been modified. | Photo: EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Lawyers for actor Alec Baldwin said Thursday that the manslaughter charges against him will be dropped.

Baldwin is being investigated by New Mexico state prosecutors over an incident on the set of the movie “Rust” in October 2021, when director of photography Halyna Hutchins died after being shot by a gun the actor was holding that went off during a rehearsal.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement.

According to Reuters agency, the news was released on the same day that Baldwin and other cast members resumed filming of “Rust” in the state of Montana.

While the prosecution has not confirmed the filing of charges against the actor, a source told CNN that the decision was made after new evidence indicated that the gun had been modified. Investigators will examine the weapon to determine how these modifications may have affected its function, the source added.

Gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, responsible for the weapons used on the set of “Rust”, will have her manslaughter charge upheld, Reuters reported.