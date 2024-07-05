New British Prime Minister Starmer’s ties to Berlusconi

Keir Starmernow British Prime Minister, is much more closely linked to Italy than one might think. Just over ten years ago, in fact, the Labour MP was one of the most important lawyers in the whole of the United Kingdom and had a lot to do with Silvio Berlusconi.

In detail, Starmer was part of the legal team responsible for preparing the appeal Berlusconi to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg on the very thorny case of the four-year sentence, one of which was pardoned, for tax fraud against the former prime minister, which cost him, among other things, his seat as a senator.

The legal team, which included Keir Starmer together with Nicholas Ghedini, Frank Coppi, Andrea Sacucci, Julius Nascimbene and the English lawyer Steven Powlessubmitted their brief on 25 September 2014. However, it took almost seven years for the Court to respond, raising ten questions to Italy in May 2021, seeking clarification on whether Berlusconi had enjoyed a fair trial, a procedure before an impartial and independent tribunal, and whether he had had enough time to prepare his defence.

File number 8683/14 entitled “Berlusconi vs Italy” remained gathering dust in Strasbourg for seven years before leading to a response: it highlighted a series of violations of the right to defence, such as the reduction in the number of witnesses and the failure to accept the defendant’s legitimate impediment, for health reasons, to participate in five hearings.

The issue, little discussed in the UK, surfaced briefly when Andrew Pearson of the Daily Mail in November 2014 he raised doubts about the reticence of Starmer to discuss his role in the Berlusconi case, suggesting that the former lawyer for the human rightswith a strong left-wing and republican leaning, could have forgotten to mention this part of his CV during the Labour selection process.

Although the case did not cause much outrage or receive much coverage in the British press, it remained an example of how understandings of legal careers can differ greatly internationally and how Starmer had managed to contain any controversies on this front.