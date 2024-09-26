According to a notice sent to Senate offices warning about similar attempts, the caller, who has not been identified, impersonated former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

The notice detailed an email Cardin’s office received on Sept. 19 from someone claiming to be Kuleba that devolved into a conversation involving what the notice described as “politically charged questions related to the upcoming election.”

Cardin and his team members began to suspect the call was a scam when the person posing as Kuleba “began acting strangely to get answers to questions like ‘Do you support long-range missiles into Russian territory? I need to know your answer.'”

The notice added that Cardin and his staff ended the call, adding that Cardin’s office contacted the State Department, which confirmed that the caller was not Kuleba.

Cardin referred to the caller as a “malicious actor” in a statement about the incident.