Two former Oklahoma prison workers and their supervisor face misdemeanor cruelty charges after an investigation revealed that they had forced several inmates to stand handcuffed for hours while listening to the nursery rhyme Baby shark (The baby shark) looped, the prosecutor reported last week.

The episode was repeated at least five times with five inmates, each one separately. In all cases, they were handcuffed behind their back and kept standing against a wall while the song played, repeated over and over again, at high volume and for hours, according to the newspapers The Oklahoman Y The New York Times. The events occurred in November and December of last year. Two of the inmates were subjected to punishment after interrupting their sleep: one at two and the other at three in the morning.

The prosecutor in the case filed the misdemeanor cruelty charges a week ago against former Oklahoma County Jail employees Gregory Cornell Butler Jr. and Christian Charles Miles, both 21, and their supervisor, Christopher Raymond Hendershott, of 50.

“It has been very unfortunate that it has not been able to find a legal figure that fits in this scenario of events,” said the district attorney, David Prater. “I would have liked to press felony charges for his behavior.” It has pointed out that the two prison workers acted “incorrectly, jointly and on purpose” and in a “cruel or inhuman” manner when subjecting the prisoners to punishment. The repetition of the melody put “undue emotional stress on the inmates, who were already suffering in all probability” from being handcuffed against the wall.

Butler and Miles are accused of imposing discipline and Hendershott of being aware but doing nothing to prevent it, according to the newspaper. The former resigned their position in an internal investigation and the supervisor has retired, has detailed the sheriff, PD Taylor. “We do not tolerate it,” he pointed out. “Our work monitoring ourselves has always been excellent.” In the investigation, Miles stated that playing the song was “a joke” between him and his partner.

The song Baby Shark gained great popularity two years ago after the Pinkfong company posted its first video on the Internet. Since then, the video has been viewed over billions of times. The piece has had another sinister use. In 2019, in the city of West Palm Beach (Florida) it was used so that the homeless did not sleep next to an event center.