The holidays are over and it is time to reorganize your life in the face of a stage where routine and some new purposes can be seen on a very near horizon. One of those goals that we should all set for ourselves is to take care of the environment a little more than yesterday and a little less than tomorrow.

To contribute to this care, one of the options is to have an electric car, the best way to contribute to the reduction of polluting particles in the air. simona multinational with more than 100 years of experience in the manufacture of electrical equipment, lighting control systems and connectivity, makes it very easy thanks to Simon SM34.

This is a charger suitable for all types of electric vehicles and homes. It doesn’t matter if you live in a single-family home with a private garage or if you live in a building with community parking, since it also has the advantage of systematizing a network of chargers with Simon Electron Manager. Simon SM34 adapts to your needs to make your life more comfortable.

And you choose the charging schedule and this way you will save money by programming the most economical hours in the calendar. In addition, you can charge your vehicle with solar energy generated by the installation of photovoltaic panels. We must not forget that its maximum charging power is 7.4 kW in single-phase equipment and 22 kW in three-phase equipment..

But, It will be very difficult to use, right? Far from it, Simon SM34 is intuitive and easy. And the size? It is ideal for any space, whether large or small. Furthermore, it has a Compact design in a functional and resistant product. This way it will be perfectly integrated into your garage, whether on the wall or on a pedestal.

If all this were not enough, the LED indicators that it has allow easy identification of the state of the charge and, depending on the model, it includes electrical protections to avoid any accident — if the equipment does not include them, they must be in an external electrical panel, according to applicable regulations (ITC BT-52)—.

You can control and manage all these options and many more through the Simon Plug & Drive Appwhich is available for iOS and Android and that you will connect with your device via Bluetooth when Simon SM34 is installed in single point.

Simon SM34 makes your life with an electric vehicle much easier.

*This content offered by SIMON has been prepared by Factoria Prisa Noticias.

