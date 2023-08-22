She was nine months pregnant, soon to welcome her son into her life. But she tragically lost her life: the pregnant woman charges phone after bath And gets a shock strong enough to die in a very short time. 17-year-old mother-to-be Jennifer Karolayne passed away in Campina Grande, Paraiba state, Brazil

Photo source from Pixabay

Jennifer Karolayne she was only 17 and nine months pregnant. She lost her life, together with the child she was carrying and who will never see the light of day, due to the shock she received while charging her cell phone. The young she had just gotten out of the bath.

The incident took place in the early hours of the morning of Thursday 17 August 2023, even if the news was only disclosed later. The girl’s husband, immediately noticing the gravity of the situationhe immediately called the rescuers, who could not help but ascertain the woman’s death.

According to press reports, the woman used an extension cord. She wanted charge his cell phone, after exiting the bathroom. Her shock electrocuted her and she lost her life almost immediately.

The husband heard a very loud noise coming from the bathroom. Then the screams of the partner. And then nothing more. He immediately rushed to her. He found her on the ground unconscious. She tried to help her and he got her shock too.

Photo source from Pixabay

Charging phone after bath, pregnant woman gets shock and dies at 17 along with her baby

The man, who didn’t suffer serious consequences from the shock he took while trying to help his partner, immediately alerted the emergency services. Emergency teams immediately reached their home.

Photo source from Pixabay

When the rescuers tried to revive her they realized that there was now nothing more they could do for her.