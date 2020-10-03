Troll Corporation was a company that was dedicated to posting offensive and insulting tweets and comments. Not for annoying, but for money: He worked for antidepressant manufacturers, diet product companies, and even movie producers, among other clients.

The company developed its activity between 2015 and 2017 on the pages of the satirical monthly publication Pride and satisfaction. It was a series of comics by sisters Carmen and Laura Pacheco that the publisher Wow! just picked up a book.

When they started with the comic three years ago, their colleagues and friends were very amused by the idea because of the exaggeration. There were already companies that were dedicated to the business of manipulating opinion, “but it was not something so obvious nor was it talked about as something normal,” explains Carmen, author of the scripts. However, in the last months of publication, They explain, there was a reader who told them it looked like a documentary.

In fact, in the epilogue to the book, the (fictitious) boss of Troll Corporation stops at the parallels: “Troll farms, fake news, post-truth … Honestly, reaching a certain level of grotesque it is difficult to parody yourself. As Javier Salas pointed out in a report published in EL PAÍS, there are “armies of opinion makers” that are often used to sow doubts and destroy “the possibility of using the internet as a democratic space”.

And that the stories do not enter politics, despite the sporadic appearance of Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Esperanza Aguirre. The comic focuses on another aspect that is often forgotten: Troll farms do not work for political ideals, but for money. “In the end the only ideology is capitalism,” says Pacheco. As Marta Peirano wrote in an article published in The newspaper, “The new digital marketing market has polluted the political debate, intoxicated the media and is about to break the internet.”

We work for evil (and on top of that they pay little)

The current pace and the fact that it was a monthly magazine led the Pacheco sisters to focus on “permanent issues. The news cycle is very fast, but there are topics that have been the same for five years ”, explains Carmen. Thus, in the cartoons issues such as machismo, harassment and, also, business exploitation are satirized.

And is that the employees of the agency work for endless hours in exchange for minimum wages, something that according to Laura Pacheco, cartoonist, “does not seem to expire.” This has allowed them to create characters with whom it is possible to empathize, even though they are doing things that are not entirely ethical.

This could happen to anyone. Or almost: “Everyone just does their job and no one feels guilty. There is a diffusion of responsibility – points out Carmen Pacheco-. We often blame companies, but it is difficult to know exactly who we mean, since there is no council of evil people behind it ”. But, of course, “to what extent can you demand responsibility from people whose alternative is to work there or be on the street?”

In fact, the Pacheco also warn against classroom activism, as in the cartoon dedicated to the inspector of moral superiority, which examines the coherence of a tweeter and ends up subtracting points for monarchist, brother-in-law and mansplainer. “I’ll have to check myself,” he admits.

What did you mean by “good morning” !?

The goal of classic trolls was to laugh at how we got angry about something that didn’t matter to them. The current climate of tension has changed this: “Now the people who make you angry are already angry,” explains Carmen Pacheco. It also happens, of course, that “we call any person who opposes us a troll”, since we are often on the defensive or ready to get involved.

This climate of almost constant anger is not only present in social networks: also in the comments of the press, which are part of the responsibilities of Troll Corporation employees. Laura Pacheco points out that “you can know what comments you are going to find in each article”, depending on the topic and the medium. “Many tend to repeat what they have already read elsewhere.” That includes terms that are also talked about in the comics, such as egalism (“neither machismo nor feminism”) and good humor (“call an ambulance? How expensive is roaming? ).

The weapon of humor

On Twitter you cannot say that a monologue has seemed normal to you, it has to be either the best you have seen in your life or the worst performance in history, explains Carmen: “There is so much noise that to be heard you have to emphasize a lot” .

But that doesn’t mean there is no future for the conversation. “There are still very positive things,” he says. Even on Twitter, “which puts very different interlocutors on the same level.” Even people who are offended “may reflect and change their minds. I have learned a lot by reading other people on Twitter ”.

Carmen Pacheco believes that humor can be a more useful tool than discussions with very large capital letters. Not only to spread ideas, but also to “make self-criticism. From humor it is easier to recognize yourself in some of these things ”. After all, we can all be a bit trolls from time to time.

