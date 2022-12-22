With the help of these tips you may be able to charge your electric car cheaper.

While fuel prices have stabilized somewhat recently, energy costs are still high. That also means that you will start thinking differently about charging the electric car. In collaboration with Mobility Service, we give you a number of tips that you should pay attention to. You may have learned something about charging your electric car cheaper after watching the video.

When the energy price was still 0.20 euro cents per kWh, you plugged the EV, so to speak, without thinking about the home charger. Chances are you think differently now. Especially if you don’t have solar panels, charging an electric car can be quite expensive. Now there will soon be an energy ceiling, but you will be above that with a little EV and a number of charging sessions.

What can you do to spare your wallet a bit? In some municipalities, public charging is cheaper than charging at home. That depends on the provider and your energy contract. It may be a bit further to walk to your house, but it’s a simple way to charge the EV cheaper.

You can check this and a number of other useful tips for charging your electric car cheaper in the video with our Wouter and Naomi from Mobility Service.

Mobility Service is Autoblog’s partner in business (electric) leasing. More information about Mobility Service can be found on their websitebusinesselectricleases.nl

This article Charging an electric car cheaper with these tips appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Charge #electric #car #cheaper #tips