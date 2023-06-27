These are not easy hours for Atlético Nacional, after losing the 2023-I League final against Millonarios on Saturday from the penalty spot.

But football does not stop and this Tuesday, the Colombian runner-up will face Patronato at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, at the close of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

The images of the 90-minute auction left a marked moment for the history of that final. A moment was evident in which the coach and players had a disagreement, just before making the changes in the final minutes, facing the tiebreaker.

Dorlan Pabón, Yerson Candelo and Sebastián Gómez, among others, approached the line, where the coach Paulo Autuori was, who had ordered some modifications, and, apparently, they asked him not to make them, which caused confusion that made the game stopped for several minutes.

Autuori’s statements after the game further sowed the confusion:

One of those that Autuori brought in for penalties, Jarlan Barrera, became the villain of the film: the Millonarios goalkeeper, Álvaro Montero, saved his charge, Nacional’s fifth in the shootout, and then Larry Vásquez scored the Definitive to hang the 16th star on the albiazul shield.

Autuori will not put the headlines against the Board

This Monday, Nacional announced the squad for the game against Patronato and there are many new features: Pabón, Candelo, Gómez, Barrera and Jéfferson Duque are not part of the list for this match.

Autuori decided to rest the vast majority of the starters in the match at El Campín. Only Kevin Mier, Nelson Deossa and Tomás Ángel appear summoned.

It should also be remembered that Nelson Palacio, also a starter on Saturday against Millonarios, is no longer part of the Nacional roster. He traveled to the United States to join Real Salt Lake, of the MLS.

Nacional is already classified to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores and the only thing left to define is if it does so as first or second. It has 10 points, one less than Olimpia, which receives Melgar from Peru in Asunción. Both games will begin at 7 p.m.

SPORTS

More sports news