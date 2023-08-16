The Chinese battery manufacturer CATL promises lightning-fast range charging with a new battery.

The Chinese CATL, which supplies battery packs for brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Volvo, Ford and Tesla, today presented an improved battery that can charge 400 kilometers of driving range at lightning speed in ten minutes.

Okay, it is not yet as fast as filling up with a fuel engine, but steps are being taken. It is important to mention that this is an improved LFP battery and not the same one CATL announced condensed battery.

LFP? Condensed?

The LFP battery is a lithium iron phosphate battery. This means that it is a lithium-ion battery with lithium-iron-phosphate LiFe(PO4) as the cathode. The condensed battery announced earlier this year is a completely new technology.

The latter battery is mainly intended for aviation because the energy density per kilo is very high. With 500 Wh per kilo, it is roughly twice that of a modern LFP battery.

No less than 400 kilometers in ten minutes

The improved LFP battery presented today, which listens to the name ‘ShenXing’, should be on the market in less than a year and should therefore be able to achieve a much improved fast charging time with known technology.

CATL not only promises 400 kilometers in ten minutes, but also fast charging of 700 kilometers in half an hour. Even if the conditions are not ideal. Even at ten degrees below zero you should still be able to reach 700 kilometers of range in half an hour.

Gao Han, chief technology officer of CATL’s E-Car Business sees a bright future ahead, we read on Reuters and thinks it will be able to maintain a considerable market share and perhaps even regain it from direct competitor BYD, which not only makes batteries but also its own fully electric cars.

We hope that through continuous efforts to improve technology and reduce costs, ShenXing will become a standard product available for every electric vehicle Gao Han is confident.

Production should start at the end of this year and the battery should be in the first electric cars early next year. It is not yet known which car brand will be the very first to charge super fast with the new battery, but there are plenty of candidates of course.

This article Charging 400 kilometers of driving range at lightning speed appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Charge #kilometers #range #lightning #speed