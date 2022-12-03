Morelia, Michoacán.- The charanda is a traditional drink from the state of Michoacánis an alcoholic drink with Denomination of Originobtained from the distillation and fermentation of the juice obtained from the grinding of sugar cane or its derivatives such as molasses, piloncillo or molasses.

This drink is produced in various parts of the state, but lthe highest production is concentrated in the Uruapan region.

There is a record of charanda producers in the municipalities of Ario, Cotija, Gabriel Zamora, N. Parangaricutiro, Nuevo Urecho, Peribán, Los Reyes, S. Escalante, Tacámbaro, Tancítaro, Tangancícuaro, Taretán, Tocumbo, Turicato, Uruapan and Ziracuarétiro.

In the Uruapan region there has been a long tradition in the cultivation of sugar cane, cultivated since 1550, this region is characterized by the presence of a large number of extinct volcanoes.

The soils of the area give a particular flavor to the sugar cane, this flavor is transferred to the charandasame as It is made in the traditional way.

How do you take the charanda?

In Morelia it is very common for youngsters to start experimenting with mixing with the charanda from high school, while the grandparents refer that the charanda is taken alone, in shots.

the crazy waters It is one of the favorite preparations of the Morelians, the most popular is the horchata water with charanda.

The most risky say: “Put a packet of halls into the bottle and let them melt a bit.“This combination of sweets with charanda is also taken in shotsor can be combined with mineral water.

Still others point out that “with apple soda, the charanda goes very well“.

“You can take the charanda alone or with a soft drinkthe truth is that you can combine it with anything, a way to drink it in a mojito”, says Margarita Arreola.

The charanda provides the advantage of being able to be mixed with juices, fresh waters, bottled soft drinks and other liquors.