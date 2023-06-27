Idea Factory International has released the launch trailer for Charade Maniacsavailable from today on Nintendo Switch. The title is available digitally on Nintendo eShop at special introductory price of €42.49. This promotion will only be valid until July 10, after which the price will increase to €49.99.

A retail edition was also created for the game in two versions: standard edition And limited edition. exclusive ofIFI European Online Storeat the moment both versions are Sold Out and we don’t know if other copies will be made in the future.

We leave you now with the launch trailer for the game, wishing you a good viewing as always!

Source: Idea Factory International