Idea Factory International announced the arrival in the West of Charade Maniacs, otome visual novel already available in Japan. The title will be available in Europe starting from next June 27 exclusively on Nintendo Switch both digitally and in retail edition.

The software house has also announced that it will release on your online store a very rich one limited edition, whose pre-orders will start from May 2nd. This edition will include within it:

a copy of the game with reversible cover

a steelbook case

the hardcover artbook “ Behind the Curtain ”

” the drama CD” Curtain Call ”

” the 44-page short novel “ The Next Act ”

” a set of 10 Bromide Cards

an exclusive Trading Card

…all enclosed in a collector’s box

We just have to wait to know more information about the arrival in Europe of Charade Maniacs.

Source: Idea Factory International