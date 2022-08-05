To the surprise of many, Avengers: Endgame it was the last chapter in the lives of several heroes. At the end of the film, Iron Man and Black Widow sacrificed their lives for the rest of the MCU, and Captain America decided to retire. Nevertheless, the original plans presented us with the death of two other Avengers.

Recently, Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of end gameparticipated in the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where they revealed that Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, presented the idea that Captain America and Thor should die on this tape. This was what was said about it:

“We knew that coming from Avengers: Infinity War, we put the audience in a position of accepting that none of the characters were really safe. Anyone could die. And that sparked rumors about who would survive and who would not. In fact, at one point, Kevin Feige brought up the idea of ​​killing off all of the original Avengers during Avengers: Endgame. But we thought it was too aggressive and audiences wouldn’t be able to process it. Still, by choosing one or two characters to make the sacrifice of their own life, throughout the film, it allows you to pause and have an emotional catharsis. Continue and then incite even more release of emotions in the audience.”

It was even suggested that all six of the original Avengers died throughout Avengers: Endgame. However, at the end of the day, only two perished on this tape. outside the movie Black Widowwhich takes place before the events of the final battle against Thanos, we have not seen Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson in the roles of Iron Man and Black Widow, respectively.

It will be interesting to see if Avengers: Secret Wars he also decides to retire or kill some heroes. Considering the situation with Tomo Holland and Spider-Man, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the spider hero sacrifices himself in this film.

