With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania With only a few weeks to go, many fans are wondering what will happen to these characters. The latest trailer for the film paints a rather dangerous picture for our heroes, so more than one character could die in the next Marvel movie.

The most obvious case is that of Scott Lang, the current wearer of the Ant-Man suit. In the new trailer we can see how he fights against Kang, and even mentions that his goal is not to win, but to make them both lose. In this way, the chances of this hero’s journey coming to an end in this film are quite high.

Then we have Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne. The original Ant-Man and the Wasp have served as mentors to wearers of these suits today. However, with Quantumania exploring Janet Van Dyne’s past, there is a possibility that these two characters make some kind of sacrifice that allows the rest of the heroes to get out of the fight against Kang alive.

Hope Van Dyne also takes a risk on this tape. As Scott Lang’s partner, she could very well be used as bait by Kang to take down Ant-Man. Last but not least, we have Cassie Lang. Considering that the daughter of Ant-Man will take the role of Stinger in this film, and she has great potential in the MCU, it is very likely that she will come out of this tape unscathed.

Although there are no official details, rumors have pointed out that Cassie Lang will be part of a Young Avengers movie. Nevertheless, there is an Avengers comic, where Stinger is killed by Doomsomething that could well be replicated in Quantumania with Kang.

We remind you that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania It will be released on February 16, 2023.. On related topics, here you can see the new trailer for the film. In the same way, this would be the person in charge of MODOK in the film.

Editor’s Note:

If I had to bet, I’d say Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne will sacrifice themselves in the film. Although Scott Lang is a solid choice, I doubt very much that Marvel decides to say goodbye to an actor as charismatic and beloved as Paul Rudd. At best, his involvement in the rest of the MCU will diminish.

Via: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania