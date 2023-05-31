Every movie, no matter how big the budget, will go through cuts and changes before it hits theaters, and the movie of Super Mario Bros. is not an exception. We usually don’t get to hear about cut content and adjustments until DVD/Blu-ray bonus content is released showing behind the scenes footage, storyboards and more.

But a wave of details about aspects that had been hidden from the film of Super Mario Bros. has been discovered due to the leak of some concept images. We’re not going to share the artwork here, but the video below details how some elements of the movie from Super Mario Bros. they could have been quite different than the final version.

Without a doubt, one of the things that attracts the most attention are the eliminated characters that were originally considered to appear in Super Mario Bros. Movie including Yoshi, Lakitu, Thwomp, Boom Boom and more.

Via: GameXplain

Editor’s note: It was impossible to fit everything and everyone into the film of Super Mario Bros. With what we had there were people complaining about the number of appearances, but this shouldn’t be a bad thing since it can only mean that there will be more movies (or maybe series) in which the characters that were left out make their debut.