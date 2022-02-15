Here comes the plus version sporty from the new Skoda Fabiacalled Montecarlo. The iconic name, introduced by Škoda initially exclusively for Fabia, since 2011 it has been a symbol of sportsmanship and celebrates the numerous victories of the Brand at the legendary rally.

Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo exterior and interior features

Built on the modular platform MQB-A0 of the Volkswagen Group, the fourth generation of Fabia features sportier proportions and design. The Monte Carlo version adds details such as the black grille, specific front and rear bumpers, black diffuser rear and black alloy wheels with a diameter ranging from 17 to 18 inches.

Front bumper with black chrome details on the Monte Carlo version

Specifically, it is fitted with alloy wheels as standard Procyon 17 inchwith Aero finishes and glossy finish, while i 18-inch Libra wheels are available on request.

The more spacious passenger compartment has sports seats with integrated head restraints and three-spoke multifunction steering wheel as standard.

Sports seats with integrated head restraint

The interior is predominantly blackwith red details on the dashboard, on part of the center console and on the handles. The armrests of the front doors and the lower part of the dashboard are finished in carbon-look.

ADAS and Infotainment on Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo

From a technological point of view, the Monte Carlo version is offered with the same ADAS systems and infotainment of the standard Fabia, such as the Travel Assistant which includes several assistance systems and the Park Assistant.

It is also equipped as standard in Italy with Bolero radio which has an 8-inch screen, Bluetooth hands-free system and two additional surround speakers in the rear doors.

Dashboard with 9.2-inch Amundsen infotainment display

The smartphone can be connected without the need for a cable via SmartLink Wireless and taking advantage of serial protocols Android Auto or Apple CarPlaywhile the Phone Box option allows inductive charging. The top of the range system, on the other hand, is theAmundsen with online navigation and voice control, on a 9.2 inch display customizable.

New Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo engines

From a technical point of view, the Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo is offered with Euro 6d engines from the EVO generation of the Volkswagen Group and which have a range of from 80 hp to 110 hp.

The 95 HP three-cylinder 1.0 TSI comes with a five-speed manual gearboxwhile for the 1.0 TSI 110 HP you can choose between a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DSG automatic.

The engines of the Fabia Monte Carlo have a power range from 80 HP to 110 HP

It is available as an option for all models the lowered sports suspension 15 mm which can count on stiffer springs for a more dynamic ride.

New Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo photo

